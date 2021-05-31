The Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair live and online auction was held on May 28 at Recreation Park where a lively crowd oohed and awed at the lineup of impressive steers, sheep, swine and other animals that were up for auction.
This year marked the first in-person auction since 2019. Last year the annual auction was held all online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One by one exhibitors showed off their animals while attendees and online viewers competed for the best price for each animal.
A notable sale in the steer category went to 13-year-old Destiny Kates, whose steer sold for $10,250 to Tri Valley Vineyard Management and a related entity.
In terms of the exhibition, the Grand Champion title for Future Farmers of America (FFA) market beef went to Aiden Schwarzenberg. The Reserve Champion FFA title for market beef went to Annie Petersen.
The Grant Champion title for 4-H for market beef went to Christian Carranza and the Reserve Champion 4-H title for market beef went to Eva Munselle.
Reserve Champion for 4-H market sheep went to Braden Gillam. Reserve Champion for FFA market sheep went to Madison Foppiano. Grand Champion for FFA market sheep went to Nicki Richardson.
The 4-H Grand Champion title for market sheep went to Nataleigh Johnson.
Reserve Champion for FFA market goat went to Schwarzenberg. Grand Champion and Reserve Champion for 4-H market goat went to Jesse Clendenen. The Grand Champion for FFA market goat went to Viviana Magdaleno.
In the poultry category, Grand Champion and Reserve Champion for 4-H market poultry went to Giselle Sarai.
FFA market rabbit Reserve Champion went to Audrey Blosser. The 4-H Grand Champion and Reserve Champion title for rabbit both went to Joel Butler.
In the swine category, FFA Grand Champion and Reserve Champion went to Alexis Biasotti. The 4-H Reserve Champion title for swine went to Kenidee Newman.
