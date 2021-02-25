Healdsburg High School head culinary arts teacher Derek Corsino typically spends most of his time baking demos for his culinary students in the classroom, however, now he’s baking intricately designed cakes and sweets for three judges on the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship.
Corsino is one of 11 competitors on the latest season of the hit TV show — which premiered on Feb. 22 — vying for the title of “Spring Baking Champion,” a spot in Food Network Magazine and a $25,000 cash reward.
Through the 10-episode series competitors must prove they can create elegant and tasty springtime themed desserts for the show's trio of judges; Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman.
"With last season having the series' highest ratings, it is clear viewers can't get enough of Spring Baking Championship which features incredible baked masterpieces," Food Network President Courtney White said in a press release. "With 10 episodes of action-packed artistry and challenges, fans are in for a treat with a new season of edible, spring-themed creations that celebrate the change of seasons."
Corsino, who’s previously starred on Food Network shows, said he’s excited for the opportunity to compete.
“This is an opportunity I didn’t really see coming. I got the phone call actually on our first day of school. The phone rang and I was just finishing up the first day of distance learning at the high school in my classroom,” Corsino said. “It was a pretty quick turnaround. They were like, ‘Can you be down in L.A. in two weeks.’ We just started school in a unique way, so it was a whirlwind just to get down there, and exciting.”
While Corsino initially had to be “hush-hush” about his appearance on the show he said his students were nevertheless excited for him.
“My students were pumped, though I couldn’t really tell them much they knew I was going to a TV show,” he said.
It has been eight years since the last time Corsino was on the Food Network so he’s not new to the ballgame.
Corsino was featured twice on the last season of the Food Network Talent — the renaissance cakes and Halloween ghost story cakes episodes — and two years later he was on Sugar Dome, which only lasted one season.
These appearances were more cake-specific, so the Spring Baking Championship will be the first time he’s working more in the general pastry field.
The first episode of the Spring Baking Championship aired on Monday night, and without giving away too many spoilers, Corsino said he thinks he did really good.
“It’s worth the watch and I was very pleased. It was enough to secure me to the next episode,” he said of his performance.
Each episode of the show has a preheat challenge where you can win a certain advantage for the main heat challenge, which can be an hour and a half to a five hour-long challenge depending on the complexity of the bake.
“This one was barnyard breakfasts as the preheat and then dancing cows was the main heat (challenge),” Corsino said referring to the first episode.
The main heat challenge had to be a cow-themed cake with at least one tier, and they had to use a specific type of milk. In this case Corsino used milk from a Jersey dairy cow.
The show has nine episodes left in the season and the finale is slated for the end of April.
Being on TV in the time of COVID
Being on a TV show amid a pandemic definitely looks different than in non-pandemic years.
Corsino had to quarantine before leaving to film the show in Los Angeles and had to quarantine once he arrived and there were several other protocols in place.
“They did such a great job making you feel comfortable,” Corsino said. “We were getting tested every other day, we quarantined for a week before we did anything really. That set a good benchmark because we were asked as much as we could to quarantine before we left.”
Corsino also drove down to L.A. instead of flying as added precaution.
“When we were on set it was masks until the second you start rolling and the second they said ‘cut’ it was masks back on and all of the crew was in gloves, shields, masks, you really couldn’t have felt more comfortable,” he said.
The only other main difference from filming in years past to filming in a pandemic was that Corsino had to do his own makeup.
“Not that I had to do much,” Corsino laughed, “But I’m bald so they gave me a nice anti-reflectent and they said we’re going to tell you what to do and try to do it the best you can.”
A love for playing with food
Corsino has had a love for baking for most of his life.
“I’ve been baking cakes for 24 years but I’m only 33, so I’ve been doing this for quite awhile. I took my first cake decorating classes when I was about eight or nine years old and it’s kind of been my history since,” he said.
Corsino went on to get his degree from the Culinary Institute of America in New York and opened up a cake business. He closed his New York business in 2013 and hopped into the culinary and hospitality education field.
“I’m the only professional baker that I know of (in my family) but I do come from a family of artists and I’ve always found that pastry, and the visual play that you can do with it, has really been my artistic outlet,” Corsino said.
He said he likes being able to play with food to make it taste good and be visually striking.
“I remember back when I owned my cake shop … and the second you can deliver a cake that looks almost photo realistic and tastes good and the joy you can see on somebody’s face is the moment a cake decorator really looks for,” he said.
When asked what his favorite thing to bake is he said anything candy related.
“These days my favorite things to do are candy, marshmallows, bon bons, taffy and everything in between,” he said. “At the end of the day I’m really probably a baker because I love making ice cream.”
A baking challenge
For Corsino there haven't been many baking challenges that he’s had to overcome since he often has to bake a variety of things as a culinary instructor, however, being an instructor also means he typically doesn't complete an entire cake.
“As far as the show is concerned I’m on the higher age scale, which I never thought I’d have to say, I’m in my early 30s but there’s a lot of younger people a lot of people who are still slinging it on the line who’ve go their own cake shop and are actively making cakes and baked goods,” he said.
To that end, Corsino had to revisit his full cake baking skills since he typically does short demos for his students.
“Not to say I’m rusty, but it’s a challenge walking into a show like this. Can I keep up, do I still have it? I can say I think I still got it,” Corsino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.