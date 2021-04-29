Members of the Healdsburg High School Class of 2021 were honored on Wednesday night, April 28, during the annual senior scholarship award night for their resiliency and hard work during their high school career, four years that were marked by countless school closures from fires, floods and a worldwide pandemic.
Seventy-five graduating seniors received scholarships between $250 and $19,000.
A total of $600,000 in scholarship funds was awarded, a figure much higher than last year’s funds according to Shelley Anderson, the school’s work-based learning specialist and scholarship coordinator.
“They have been through a lot, fires, floods, a pandemic,” Anderson said, saying it’s “exciting to see this class get rewarded for their perseverance and hard work.”
This year’s senior graduating class is around 134 students, so for 75 of them to receive a scholarship is pretty “good,” according to Anderson.
The special ceremony was held outdoors in a courtyard at Healdsburg High School near the new gymnasium.
Due to COVID-19 health regulations, the ceremony was limited to the recipients and staff only, but the event was live streamed on the high school’s YouTube and Facebook page.
Students dressed in their finest, sat masked and six-feet apart and were called up one-by-one to receive their red envelope with their scholarship.
Award presenters included Healdsburg High School teachers and staff.
Before the festivities commenced, departing Healdsburg High School Principal Bill Halliday said a few words in recognition of the hard work of scholarship awardees.
Halliday said the graduates not only persevered through a difficult four years of school, they excelled.
“And tonight we are here to celebrate those accomplishments,” he said.
Below is the list of scholarship awardees:
QuestBridge Match Scholarship and the Latino Studies Scholars Program Scholarship: Angel Gonzalez
Chico State University Grant: Madison Foppiano
UCSB University Grant: Fiona Affronti
Chapman University Dean’s Scholarship: Jennifer Carrada
Ruth Kerr Scholarship: Sophie (Jenavieve) Woods
The Presidential Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship: Hunter Irons
Bronze Level Graduating Seniors Award from U.S. Figure Skating: Fiona Davis
Katherine Adams Scholarship: Maricruz Gonzalez
Richard and Elizabeth Bermudes Vocational Scholarship: Luke Larson and Barbara Porcayo Morales
American Legion Auxiliary: Fiona Affronti and Emma Falberg
PSST Grants: Maria Rodriguez Mesa, Isaias Ruiz Gonzalez, Viviana Magdaleno Mendez, Abigail Ramirez Cervantes, Edgar Ortiz Rodriguez, Sophia Pickering, Angel Gonzalez Rodriguez, Aleah Garcia Gonzalez, Jesus Reyna, Alberto Avalos Ortiz, Carlos Torres Rosales, Nayceht Pelaez Castro, Jeanette Dolores Salazar.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Healdsburg Chapter Scholarship: Diana Guzman, Fiona Affronti, Jennifer Carrada Flores, Maria Rodriguez Mesa, Mercedes Ibanez Lugos, Nayceht Pelaez Castro, Aleah Garcia Gonzalez.
AVID Scholarship: Maria Rodriguez Mesa
Florence Madeline Barnes Memorial Scholarship: Fiona Affronti, Julian Bermejo Lepiz, Jennifer Carrada Flores, Claire Conard, Christopher Dow, Diana Guzman, Mercedes Ibanez Lugos, Hernan Mondragon Becerra, Safalta Purkuti, Maria Rodriguez Mesa, Owen Smith, Charles Sommer, Jack Vanden Heuvel.
Richy Beaumont Award: Claire Conard, Fiona Affronti, Christopher Dow, Sophia Pickering, Jesus Reyna, Ellie Kaye.
Ben Black Memorial Scholarship: Madison Durtsche, Luke Larson, Juliann Blackman
The Barbara M Baumgardner Memorial Scholarship: Fiona Affronti
Donald Edward Bohn Memorial Scholarship; Camilla Hernandez
Brandy Lee Scholarship: Erik Guzman Serrato
Alexander Valley Ladies Aid: Fiona Affronti, Owen Smith, Diana Guzman
Dry Creek Neighbors Club Scholarship: Jeanette Dolores Salazar, Madison Foppiano
Greyhound Boosters Club Athletic Scholarship: Owen Smith, Claire Conard, Vickram Johnson, Hunter Irons, Jack Vanden Heuvel, Emma Falberg, Christopher Dow, Julian Bermejo Lepiz.
S. Duvall and Maxine Bell Agriculture Scholarship: Alexis Biasotti, Claire Conard, Jeanette Dolores Salazar, Madison Foppiano, Jesse Graves, Hunter Irons, Ellie Kaye, Luke Larson, Viviana Magdaleno Mendez, Gabriella Monahan, Owen Smith.
Matilda (Tillie) Iversen Daniels Memorial Scholarship: Maricruz Gonzalez Martinez
Healdsburg California School Employees Association Chapter #314: Owen Smith
Paula Wurlitzer Memorial Scholarship: Mercedes Ibanez Lugos, Elias Flores
Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair Scholarship: Alexis Biasotti, Jesse Graves, Viviana Magdaleno Mendez, Madison Foppiano, Ellie Kaye, Hunter Irons, Mielle Maclure, JuliAnn Blackmon, Claire Conard, Fiona Davis, Emersyn Klick.
Healdsburg Garden Club: Gabriella Monahan, Hunter Irons, Ellie Kaye
Healdsburg Kiwanis Club Scholarship: Fiona Affronti, Julian Bermejo Lepiz, Claire Conard, Aleah Garcia Gonzalez, Maria Rodriguez Mesa, Isaias Ruiz Gonzalez, Owen Smith, Charles Sommer, Jack Vanden Heuvel, Henry Waterman, Mercedes Ibanez Lugos, Edgar Ortiz Rodriguez, Nayceht Pelaez Castro, Jesse Graves, Safalta Purkuti.
Healdsburg Leadership Scholarship: Viviana Magdaleno Mendez
Herbert G. Passarino Memorial Scholarship: Hernan Mondrago Becerra, Nayceht Pelaez Castro
Healdsburg Police Officers Association Scholarship: Hunter Irons, Nayceht Pelaez Castro, Jennifer Carrada Flores, Abigail Ramirez Cervantes.
Lorri Estes Memorial Scholarship: Viviana Magdaleno Mendez
Healdsburg Soroptimist Club Scholarship: Maria Rodriguez Mesa, Mercedes Ibanez Lugos.
Soroptimist Violet Richardson Award: Alexis Biasotti
Steve Hockert Memorial Scholarship: Emma Fallberg, Christopher Dow, Owen Smith, Aidan Bernard, Claire Conard, Barbara Porcayo Morales, Hunter Irons
Greyhound Trophy Award: Dylan Hayman
Smith Robinson Trophy Award: Sophia Pickering
Healdsburg FFA Ag Boosters Scholarship: Claire, Conard, Emersyn Klick, Fiona Davis, Viviana Magdaleno Mendez, Ellie Kaye, Alexis Biasotti, Hunter Irons, Jesse Graves, Madison Foppiano, Maria Rodriguez Mesa, Luke Larson.
GSB Foundation Award Scholarship: Claire Conard
Sotoyome Curtis Masonic Lodge #123 Scholarship: Elias Flores and Vikram Johnson
Holly Erin Kettman Memorial Scholarship: Emersyn Klick
John Lee Wohler LaSalle Memorial Scholarship: Madison Durtsche
North County Chapter of Realtors Scholarship: Peter Trebilcock, Gabriella Monahan
Ethel Marie Oakleaf Memorial Scholarship: Aidan Bernard
Frank M. Ledford Memorial Scholarship: Gabriella Monahan
Tom Phillips Memorial Scholarship: Julian Bermejo Lepiz, Maria Vazquez
Americo Rafanelli Memorial Scholarship: Luke Larson
Olga Rochioli Memorial Scholarship: Hernan Mondragon Becerra
Rosenberg Memorial Scholarship: Vikram Johnson
Rotary Club (Noon) of Healdsburg Scholarship: Alexis Biasotti, Jennifer Carrada Flores, Jeanette Dolores Salazar, Christopher Dow, Aleah Garcia Gonzalez, Jesse Graves, Erik Guzman, Camilla Hernandez, Mercedes Ibanez Lugos, Julian Bermejo Lepiz, Viviana Magdaleno Mendez, Hernan Mondragon Becerra, Nayceht Pelaez Castro, Bryant Nunez Perez, Owen Smith, Charles Sommer, Madison Durtsche.
Adam J. Serbins Memorial Scholarship: Maria Rodriguez Mesa
Adele Smith Memorial Scholarship: Jackson Vogenson
Elena Xochitl Snedden Memorial Scholarship: Viviana Magdaleno Mendez
Stone Scholarship: Maricruz Gonzalez Martinez
Sunrise Rotary Club of Healdsburg: Maria Rodriguez Mesa, Owen Smith
Jack Vallerga Scholar-Athletic Scholarship: Fiona Affronti, Jack Vanden Heuvel
Drew Esquivel Memorial Scholarship: Charles Sommer, Emersyn Klick, Diana Guzman, Hernan Mondragon Becerra, Nadya Rued, Jesse Graves.
10,000 Degrees Scholarship: Abigail Ramirez Cervantes, Aleah Garcia Gonzalez, Barbara Porcayo Morales, Carlos Torres Rosales, Jesus Reyna, Maricruz Gonzalez Martinez.
Van Ornum Scholarship: Alexis Biasotti, Claire Conard, Viviana Magdaleno Mendez, Barbara Porcayo Morales, Owen Smith, Charles Sommer.
Lauretta and Alma Wright Memorial Scholarship: Maria Vasquez
Nina Zanzi Memorial Scholarship: Samuel Scott
Dave Miller Fair Play Scholarship: Bryant Nunez Perez, Hunter Irons, Jack Vanden Heuvel, Owen Smith.
Florence McCard Memorial Scholarship: Bryant Nunez Perez, Aleah Garcia Gonzalez, Claire Conard, Owen Smith.
Walt Walters Scholarship Santa Rosa Junior College: Jeanette Dolores Salazar
Beca del centro commercial Vineyard Plaza: Safalta Purkuti, Maria Rodriguez Mesa, Fiona Affronti.
Active 20-30 Club of Healdsburg Paul Graham Memorial Scholarship: Diana Guzman, Maria Rodriguez Mesa, Hernan Mondragon Becerra, Aleah Garcia Gonzalez, Jeanette Dolores Salazar, Isaias Ruiz Gonzalez, Jesse Graves, Nayecht Pelaez Castro.
Simi Winery: Jeanette Dolores Salazar, Christopher Dow, Fiona Affronti.
The Healdsburg High School Culinary Arts Scholarship: Nick DiLoreto
Dr. Weaver Memorial Scholarship: Emersyn Klick
Alexander Valley Farm Bureau: Emersyn Klick, Claire, Conard, Ellie Kaye, Juliann Blackman.
American Legion Sotoyome Unit #111 Scholarship: Hunter Irons, Christopher Dow, Peter Trebilcock.
Russian River Riders Scholarship: Julian Bermejo, Jesse Graves
Santa Rosa Junior College Doyle Scholarship: Angela Alden, Zachariah Baumunk, Jonathan Botello, Saul Castellanos, John Chelsey, Christopher Dow, Jeanette Dolores Salazar, Madison Durtsche, Tatiana Evjen, Emma Fallberg, Aleah Garcia Gutierrez, Alicia Gonzalez, Maricruz Gonzalez, Jaime Gutierrez Velazquez, Karina Ledezma, Mielle Maclure, Viviana Magdaleno, Barbara Porcayo Morales, Brianna Reyes, Jesus Reyna, Braedon Russo, Karen Silva Gutierrez, Carlos Torres Rosales, Maria Vasquez, Parker Jones, Elizabeth Diaz Perez, Ana Zavala.
