Healdsburg police made another residential firearm and narcotics arrest in the early morning hours of March 1 near Prince Avenue in Healdsburg.
Healdsburg officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Prince Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning in response to a suspicious vehicle report.
A nearby resident had reported a vehicle inexplicably parked in their driveway with a female subject getting in and out of the vehicle appearing to possibly be under the influence of drugs. The officers arrived on scene and immediately identified the two individuals in the vehicle.
One of the individuals was Tabitha Jane Ziegler of Santa Rosa. According to a statement released on the Healdsburg Police Department’s Facebook page, “Officers believed Ziegler to possibly have warrants and also recognized her from prior law enforcement related contacts, most notably a high-speed pursuit from December 2020.”
Officers arrested Ziegler for her outstanding warrants.
The driver of the parked vehicle was identified as Walter Ellis Lewis of Vallejo, CA. Lewis was found to have warrants out of Napa and was placed under arrest.
A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, heroin and a 9-millimeter "Ghost Gun" with an obliterated serial number.
Lewis was charged with several narcotics charges and with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
According to police, this incident marks the third firearm seized by officers over a two-day period during the weekend.
