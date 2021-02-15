Subjects in possession of semi-automatic weapons arrested, catalytic converter thieves arrested
It was a busy weekend for the Healdsburg Police Department and its police officers who made two arrests in relation to possession of semi-automatic weapons on Feb. 14, and two arrests on Feb. 13 in relation to recent catalytic converter thefts.
Both incidents are unrelated.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning Healdsburg graveyard patrol officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by three individuals in a residential area in southern Healdsburg, an area that’s been experiencing an increase in gang-related crime according to the police department.
The officers identified the unlicensed/suspended 18-year-old driver as Angel Luis Garcia of Windsor.
According to a statement from the Healdsburg Police Department, Garcia had been previously arrested by Healdsburg Police after a drive-by shooting in Healdsburg a few months ago.
The passengers of the vehicle included 18-year-old Santa Rosa resident Isaiah Obregon and a juvenile who’s name is being withheld due to his age.
Both subjects have prior criminal records and gang related arrests.
During a search of the vehicle officers discovered a semi-automatic handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine.
“Given the totality of the circumstances and criminal histories, all subjects were eventually arrested and booked at their respective county detention facility on felony charges that include: carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a concealed firearm in a car, and person prohibited from possessing a firearm,” according to the same statement from the police department.
Catalytic converter thieves arrested
On Feb. 13 Healdsburg Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle that was occupied by two individuals that had been seen driving around the Healdsburg Community Center.
Officers found that the driver — 44-year-old Ruben Marin Anzures of Santa Rosa — had three outstanding warrants for violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic violence.
The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a suspected meth pipe, methamphetamine, and a catalytic converter that was later confirmed to have recently been stolen from a parked vehicle at the Healdsburg Community Center.
The passenger — 29-year-old San Rafael resident Alexis Idelfonso De Leon Diaz — was found to have three recent prior arrests for stealing catalytic converters in less than three months.
According to a statement from the Healdsburg Police Department, “Both driver and passenger were arrested on multiple on-view charges that include felony conspiracy to commit a crime, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.”
A $250,000 bail enhancement was given to De Leon Diaz since this was his fourth arrest for stealing catalytic converters in less than three months.
