Editor's note: All people named are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Healdsburg police officers responded to a shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Feb. 27, on Ward Street. Callers who reported the incident told dispatchers that at least one person was struck by gunfire.
With the help of Henry-1 and mutual aid deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Healdsburg police made two arrests in association with the shooting.
During the course of the investigation a probation search of a nearby residence was conducted and officers located multiple firearms, high-capacity magazines and narcotics for sale.
23-year-old Jose Francisco Maldanado and 20-year-old Joahan Maldando-Nieto were subsequently arrested.
Both suspects are Healdsburg residents.
Maldanado is being charged with violation of probation and Maldando-Nieto is facing several serious charges including possession of a machine gun, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of narcotics for sale and violation of probation.
“Very unfortunately we had a shooting in the community on Saturday night and while that’s always troubling I think we all agree it’s particularly troubling because it was I think the third incident in a fairly narrow geographic area over the last few months,” said Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay. “We’ll be having some conversations in the coming days about how we might interact with that neighborhood and provide assistance and hear their concerns and feedback as well ...It is concerning and it’s something I know our police department has taken extremely seriously and we’ll provide future information as we can.”
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Healdsburg Police Department at 707-431-3377 and reference case number 21-208.
