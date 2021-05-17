Search also continues for attempted robbery suspect in separate case
Healdsburg police officers are still investigating an attempted catalytic converter theft that took place early Thursday morning, May 14, at the River’s Bend community and resulted in $1,000 worth of vehicle damage and a car chase where the suspect eventually fled on foot.
Around 1:50 a.m. Thursday morning, Healdsburg Police received a call regarding a suspected catalytic converter theft involving two suspects who retreated to a dark-colored sedan.
The caller reported that the suspects had stolen or attempted to steal a converter from a Toyota Prius.
An officer responded to the call and located the suspect driving along Healdsburg Avenue southbound near Old Redwood Highway toward the northbound U.S. Highway 101 ramp.
According to a statement posted to the Healdsburg Police Department’s Facebook page, the officer followed the suspect onto the highway. The vehicle sped up and exited the highway at the Central Healdsburg exit.
“The vehicle drove around the 200 block of Healdsburg Avenue before heading westbound on Mill Street. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to yield and instead sped away in an attempt to evade the officer, driving down Westside Road. then westbound on Mill Creek Road,” the statement says.
Officers pursued the vehicle until it turned into a driveway at the 4400 block of Mill Creek Road. The two occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the woods.
The officers searched the area with help from Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies and the Sheriff K-9 unit, but were unable to locate the suspects.
Tools consistent with catalytic converter thefts were found inside the suspect’s vehicle.
According to police, “Further investigation revealed that the suspects had partially sawed the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage, before fleeing without it for an unknown reason and that the suspects were armed with a semi-automatic handgun at the time of the attempted theft.”
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on the suspects contact the Healdsburg Police Department at 707-431-3377. Reference case number #21-484.
Search for attempted robbery suspect
Healdsburg Police are also still searching for an attempted robbery suspect who entered the Circle K store in Healdsburg yesterday and told the employee that they was robbing the store.
After the employee initially refused to give the suspect any money, the suspect revealed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband.
According to police, the suspect failed to obtain money but did steal some merchandise and fled on foot.
If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect, contact Healdsburg Police at 707 431-3377 and reference case number #21-503.
