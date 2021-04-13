The Healdsburg Rotary Club celebrated the work of Healdsburg Snap nurses — nurses who are hired through an on-demand nursing agency that sends them out to various locations for crisis response — on Sunday afternoon by taking a group of them on a sponsored winery tour.
Around 11 Snap nurses have been helping to administer vaccines in Healdsburg through various clinics.
In an effort to say “thank you” to the nurses for their vital work, members of the Healdsburg Rotary Club and some folks from the Alliance Medical Center Board decided to set up a morning wine tasting tour after hearing that several of the nurses have never experienced Sonoma County wine country before.
Rotary members Dick Bertapelle, Mike Potmesil, Doug Garrett and Don Mitchell served as designated drivers and drove the nurses to Dry Creek Vineyards in Dry Creek Valley where they had their first tasting.
Later, the nurses were able to explore the grounds and enjoy a sponsored lunch from Big John’s Market.
The group got to enjoy a second tasting at Portalupi Wine in downtown Healdsburg and spent the rest of the afternoon exploring the Plaza and downtown.
