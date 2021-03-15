Along with increasing patrol presence in the Ward Street area of Healdsburg the Healdsburg Police Department is working with Corazón in an effort to reach out to the neighborhood, build trust among residents and work to make the area a safer place following an uptick in recent gang-related activity and shootings.
The most recent shooting in the Ward Street area occurred on Feb. 27 around 8:40 p.m. The police department had received numerous calls reporting a shooting and that at least one person had been shot.
With the assistance of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and Henry-1, a probation search of a nearby residence was conducted and multiple firearms, high-capacity magazines and narcotics for sale were found and two individuals were arrested.
Healdsburg residents Jose Francisco Maldanado, 23, and Joahan Maldando-Nieto, 20, were arrested and charged in the incident.
“In that neighborhood you do have a small handful of people that identify as gang members and there are a number of rivalries and tensions that result as a result of them living in the same neighborhood,” Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke said of Ward Street and the surrounding area. “The overwhelming majority of people who live in that neighborhood are just ordinary, law-abiding people who want peace in their neighborhood.”
The February shooting wasn’t the first for the area.
In July 2020 there was a report of shots fired at a location near the neighborhood and a number of vehicles were hit but no one was injured.
“Since July and this most recent incident, where a gentleman was shot in the arm, we’ve had intermittent reports of shots fired in that area. For example, we had that incident in July where a number of rounds were fired and some vehicles were hit. After that it was relatively quiet and then in January we had a report of a single gunshot. Officers responded and ended up arresting somebody for illegal possession of a firearm,” Burke said.
And then again in January of this year, around Jan. 28, there was a report of shots fired. Officers responded and found that nothing was hit and the area was quiet.
“There was no evidence or suspects at that location. Most recently in February we had another report of shots fired on the 13th and we responded and it was quiet when officers arrived and nothing had been hit by gunfire,” Burke said.
The most recent shooting was the Feb. 27 incident and according to Burke the case is still under investigation.
“The investigation is ongoing and we have someone in custody now... We’re working with the district attorney’s office on that case,” Burke said.
Burke was not able to comment on the specifics of the investigation since it is still ongoing.
“We’re definitely concerned about shots being fired in that neighborhood and our number one priority is to protect our community and to protect the public, so we’re going to be down there as often as we can and when something does happen down there we’ll respond and investigate aggressively to try to identify anybody that’s responsible for not allowing that neighborhood to live in peace and safety. We take these cases as a top priority,” he said.
He said now that increased police presence in the area has been implemented the police department is partnering with local nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg to do additional outreach.
“The police department is partnering with Corazón Healdsburg to do some additional outreach in that neighborhood. Now we already have dialogue with a number of community members in that area, but you can’t really prevent crime and solve crime effectively without good community partnership and we already have a number of them in that neighborhood, but we’re looking to strengthen it additionally using Corazón to reach out to some households and build a stronger relationship between the police department and those neighborhoods,” Burke said.
Glaydon de Freitas, the CEO of Corazón Healdsburg, said it’s a great step for the city to have reached out to Corazón.
“We need to be very cautious because the first impression and the first conversations that we had with the community is that there is a lack of trust from the community to the city and to the police department,” Freitas said. “The lack of trust is not specific to the event that happened, but that the community feels a little bit neglected on the services and the way the city has been treating that piece of the city in the last decade.”
Freitas said they need to listen to the voices that aren’t heard and work with the community to help them create their own solutions.
“We had some ideas to do some community conversations via Zoom with the city, but in initial conversations we knew that this wasn't possible because people don’t want to get exposed, they don’t have that trust yet. Our approach now is for Corazón to be more present with the services that we offer,” Freitas said.
He said the majority of the people that live in that community have been served by Corazón, but not in a targeted or intentional way with the services that they provide.
“Most of the people that live on that street would qualify for the services that we regularly have at Corazón. So, our approach is you create collective trust by creating individual trust and family trust. We are dedicating more time and effort to understand the real needs of the individuals and families who live on that street… and then start building little by little the trust that should have been built before. If you look at historically problematic neighborhoods like March Avenue, this lack of trust is not at the same level of the lack of trust in the Ward (area) because the city was more present in March Avenue,” Freitas said. “I’ve talked to community members who live on March Avenue and their perspective is completely different although they live in the same city.”
He said March Avenue is more illuminated and has nicely fixed pavement and sidewalks and has several families in the area. He said when you go to the Ward Street area you can see the difference.
“The livelihood conditions on March Avenue are much better. Last night — because Ward Street is my neighborhood too I live here in this area — one of them (the neighbors) came to my housing seeking some help because after the shootings there were some letters that the landlord was putting on the door trying to evict the residents, so there are some very basic needs, access to justice, access to service, that are not met in that region,” he said.
Some of the services the organization hopes to provide includes immediate aid with access to food and rental assistance.
“At Corazón we categorize our services in two. One where we help families with more immediate needs, for example, food access and rental assistance. Also, we have a more long-term, self-sustainable programming towards a vocation, English as a Second Language (ESL) and other workshops, finance literacy and GED. We want to assess the most immediate needs, but we also want to assess what are the main barriers that are preventing them from being more sustainable. It’s also (about) coaching them and helping them to identify their needs and the needs of each family and individual, that’s our goal,” Freitas said.
Burke advised residents to report any unusual or suspicious activity.
“We recognize that the overwhelming majority of people in that neighborhood just want to have a peaceful and safe neighborhood and so again, we are their partners in that, but they are fundamentally our eyes and ears because we can’t be there all the time and what we would ask is that they call and report any suspicious activity that they see,” he said.
