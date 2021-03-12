The Healdsburg Humane Society of Sonoma County and the Healdsburg Fire Department are once again starting up the “Triple F Furry Face Friend” program, a collaboration between the two entities where adoptable dogs and cats are brought to pose with fire crew members in the hopes of gaining more exposure and ultimately being adopted.
“We were trying to find ways to get people to look at social media for the fire department prior to the emergencies that were occurring and we wanted to build our reach, and what we were thinking about was things we could do for the community and we thought about the humane society,” said Healdsburg Fire Marshal/Division Chief, Linda Collister. “I contacted the humane society and thought that we could help them out to find these animals homes.”
Collister said a firefighting foam called A Triple F was the inspiration for the program’s name, furry face friend.
Since then the folks at the Healdsburg shelter have been bringing their adoptable dogs to the fire department to meet the crew and take photos, however, due to COVID-19 and some shy pups who weren’t too keen on visiting the fire department, the program was put on pause.
Now rekindled, the program is featuring a new dog who’s available for adoption. His name is Chonk.
Chonk is a snorting 96-pound Staffordshire Bull Terrier who thinks he’s a small lap dog, according to Ciara Pegg, the animal care coordinator at the Healdsburg shelter of the Humane Society of Sonoma County.
“He’s still available and right now we’d recommend him to an adopter that has prior experience with a larger breed dog. He definitely fits the description of a gentle giant,” Pegg said.
“We’ve had really good response when we have the firefighters show up with the different cats and dogs and a pretty good adoption rate,” Collister said.
She said in the past the shelter has brought dogs to socialize with kids and adults when the fire department used to host in-person open houses.
“One time they brought a dog that they thought would be great with kids and the dog actually got frightened, so they ended up bringing this pitbull that was amazing and loved the children. It had a sister and we told the story and both of them got adopted together.”
Pegg said the program, which originally started in 2018, has been a great opportunity for shelter animals.
“It’s been really wonderful for the animals at the shelter and for getting some of our senior dogs and longer-term K-9 residents more exposure in Healdsburg and in the Sonoma County community,” she said. “We do receive calls shortly after we take the photos. People are definitely interested in the furry faces.”
According to Pegg, 25 animals who visited the fire department and were featured in the Triple F series were all adopted.
Collister said it’s been a good partnership with the humane society and during the most recent wildfires, the Healdsburg shelter has helped the department with taking in stray animals who get lost or are accidentally left behind in the frenzy of fire evacuations.
“I picked up two boxers out there on Mill Creek (during the Walbridge Fire) and they rode around in my truck for about three hours and they came and rescued them from me and held them until the people could come and pick up their dogs,” Collister said of shelter and animal control aid.
