In several reopening webinars this week and at the March 17 Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) School Board meeting, district staff and administrators presented the plans and schedules for reopening to various forms of hybrid learning for elementary school on April 1 and secondary school on April 5.
The school board of trustees unanimously approved the dates for reopening and the district’s COVID-19 Safety Plan, which must be posted on district and site websites five days prior to reopening.
“We’re really excited to report that we’re on track and barring some unforeseen issue, we should be opening on April 1,” said HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel.
Each school schedule is a bit different. Students at Healdsburg Elementary School will attend school five days a week from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 8 to 11:40 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Each day staggered arrivals will take place from 8 to 8:20 a.m. and each student will be temperature checked upon entry. Instruction will run from 8:20 a.m. to noon and students will also have a staggered departure.
The elementary school has a distance learning option for families who aren’t yet comfortable with sending their child back to school.
The Healdsburg Elementary Fitch Mountain Campus (FMC) will run on a hybrid schedule where students attend school four days a week — either in an a.m. or p.m. group — and do distance learning on Wednesdays.
The FMC a.m. group will attend school from 7:40 to 10:30 a.m. A through classroom cleaning will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. before the p.m. group starts.
The p.m. group will attend school from 11:50 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
On Wednesdays all students will have an online class meeting from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and will have office hour opportunities followed by enrichment activities and asynchronous work.
Vanden Heuvel said FMC is returning in a hybrid model because there simply isn’t enough classroom space on campus to allow for all of the kids to return at the same time and social distance.
At the junior high school, stable group A will attend school on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will have their seventh period via distance learning from 1:30 to 2:40 p.m. When group A attends school they will attend their odd periods, 1, 3 and 5.
Stable group B will attend school on Tuesdays and Fridays under the same timing and will attend their even periods, 2, 4 and 6. During the 1:30 to 2:40 p.m. distance learning portion of the day they will have teacher office hour opportunities.
On Wednesdays both groups will attend distance learning and will focus on academic advisory and school work completion.
The high school schedule is very similar, and the schedule will flip flop so that Group A students can attend their even classes two days a week and vice versa.
Orientation days will be held on April 1 and 2 for sixth and ninth graders.
“I’ve been on all the campuses and run into teachers and just about everybody expresses their excitement about being able to see students again live and in person,” Vanden Heuvel said. “The joy of education has been robbed over the last 12 months because it’s those relationships that we have with each other and that the students have with their teachers that bring the joy of learning and working with the kids.”
Vanden Heuvel said other preparations for returning to campus are progressing well.
“The maintenance team has been absolutely incredible getting our classrooms ready, changing filters, installing air filters in all of our classrooms, taping off directions in hallways where kids are supposed to go, so it’s been a major collective effort,” Vanden Heuvel said.
“Our plans are all posted on the HUSD website, that is a condition of reopening, they need to be on five days before reopening and we’re well ahead of our schedule now,” he continued.
In terms of vaccination efforts, March 17 and 18 are the last days for the second vaccinations for district educators.
“We have cleaning protocols, we have air scrubbers in classrooms and we’re almost done with the modified classroom layout. We went week by week at every site where custodians. under the supervision of Rob Smith and Debbie Odetto, laid out classrooms. We’re nearly done at the high school. We’ve marked on the floor where six feet is and directions in the hallway and we’re getting signage up on every campus,” he said.
All required personal protective equipment will be delivered to each school site a week prior to reopening and all school staff will be trained on COVID safety protocols on March 18.
The memorandums of understanding (MOU) — for returning to in-person instruction — between the district and the Healdsburg Area Teachers’ Association (HATA) and the California School Employees Association (CSEA) were approved unanimously by the school board.
HATA is set to ratify their MOU in the coming days and the CSEA has already ratified their MOU with the school district.
To view the MOUs visit: https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1531973298128/1372607913043/5244186900620927654.pdf?filename=March%2B17%252C%2B2021%2BBoard%2BMeeting%2BPacket-final%25281%2529.pdf.
Trustee Donna del Rey said she is excited to see all of this come together and HUSD School Board Vice President Mike Potmesil got a bit choked up when discussing and appreciating how hard everyone in the district has worked to make the leap back to in-person learning happen.
