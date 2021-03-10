Throughout this week and next the Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) will be hosting a series of webinars on school reopening ahead of the district’s April 1 elementary reopening target date and the April 5 secondary school reopening target date.
The first reopening webinar will be held tonight, March 10, at 6 p.m. and will discuss school site reopening at Healdsburg Elementary School (HES). The meeting will be held via Zoom at, https://husd.zoom.us/j/87697769135?pwd=Q0ZkSGcrbVFXWlA0ZmxYUVNyY1dBdz09, Passcode: 933534.
The second meeting will be held on March 11 at 6 p.m. and will discuss school site reopening at the Healdsburg Elementary Fitch Mountain campus (FMC). The meeting will be held via Zoom at, https://husd.zoom.us/j/84518641401?pwd=VkJLUXYxanUrZE13RldwcWs1a3ZyUT09, Passcode: 536471.
The next meeting, set for March 15 at 6 p.m., will discuss school site reopening at Healdsburg Junior High School (HJHS).
The final meeting in the series will be held on March 16 at 6 p.m. and will discuss school site reopening at Healdsburg High School (HHS). Once again the meeting will be held via Zoom at, https://husd.zoom.us/j/89678304121?pwd=ekE3bTBNditNZ3lFWGhFRFRJdGhFUT09 Passcode: 873703.
In a letter to the community HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel provided an update on the district’s progress towards reopening.
In the past week the district has completed the following:
-Prepared the HES campus for in person learning: Socially-distanced furniture placement in classrooms by marking each spot with tape and arranging desks accordingly, centered all HES hallways, set up hand sanitizing/washing stations in classrooms and delivered personal protective equipment (PPE) to all HES classrooms.
-Delivered PPE equipment to all FMC classrooms.
-Changed heating, ventilation and air condition (HVAC) filters in all HUSD classrooms.
-Met with officials the Sonoma County Office of Education and the Sonoma County Department of Public Health on March 3 to receiving reopening guidance for secondary schools.
-Revised school site specific safety plans on March 3 based on updated county guidance.
-Site schedules discussed with school staff and revisions were made.
-Followed up with families to complete the HJHS and HHS return-to-school parent surveys.
-Sent letters to HES and FMC families confirming their choice of instruction for April.
-Met with county superintendents to discuss issues schools face in reopening.
-Held another productive negotiation session with the Healdsburg Area Teachers’ Association working towards a mutual agreement.
-California Schools Employees’ Association members ratified a memorandum of understanding agreement.
-Care room protocols (designated areas where students go to be picked up and evaluated if they develop COVID-19 symptoms) were updated based on new guidance.
“It has been a whirlwind of a week in our preparations for reopening. We are truly learning the art of the pivot and necessity of flexibility. Nevertheless, we continue to progress towards our targeted reopening in April,” Vanden Heuvel said in the update.
In addition to updating HUSD families on the status of reopening, Vanden Huevel provided a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) and answers around reopening, vaccination, testing, cleaning and cohorts.
Currently, there are no mandates or guidance stating that all school staff must be vaccinated before schools reopen, however, in an effort to minimize risk for staff and students the district has chosen to pursue vaccination efforts through the Alliance Medical Center.
According to the FAQ, the district expects that all staff who wish to be vaccinated will have completed their series of vaccinations by spring break, although the district cannot require staff to vaccinate prior to returning to campus.
In terms of cleaning practices, school custodians currently conduct at least two extra rounds of cleaning of high-touch surfaces such as door knobs, break room areas and bathrooms.
“Each evening custodians focus on “deep cleaning,” including all high-touch surfaces and all areas occupied during the day. This step is in addition to the routine cleaning and preparation assigned,” the FAQ states.
According to the district’s FAQs and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), returning students will be placed in “stable groups,” a uniform grouping of students assigned to a class or program area. According HUSD and CDPH, the oft-used phrase of “cohorts” actually refers to small groups of 16 or less at-risk students who have been brought back to school for individualized, in-person learning.
Once school has returned the district will conduct regular surveillance testing of staff through a contract with Valencia Labs, a state COVID-19 testing agency. The district launched a pilot program for testing on March 5 and will and will continue testing once schools reopen. Currently there are no county, state or federal requirements for student surveillance testing.
In terms of logistical planning for safe student ingress and egress, school site principals are working coordinating those plans with the district’s COVID coordinator Diane Conger.
For more information and to view the district’s health and safety guide, visit: https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1531973298154/1372607913043/3881987239628719429.pdf?filename=03-05-2021-HUSD%2BCOVID%2BUpdate.pdf
