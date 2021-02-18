Last night, Feb. 17, the Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) announced that they’ve set tentative school reopening dates.
Per the announcement, grades TK-2 are tentatively scheduled to come back on April 1, grades 3-5 on April 1, and grades 6-12 on April 5.
The target dates are contingent upon the county staying at or below a case rate of 25 per 100,000, the district having a submitted and approved COVID Safety Plan (CPP) and school site specific plans, reaching a negotiated agreement on working conditions with the local teacher union and vaccinating school staff.
Districts are also required to submit an employee COVID protection plan to CalOSHA and the Healdsburg district has already completed this step.
As of Thursday, Feb. 18, the county’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 is 13.8, a significant drop in the area’s case rate, which was in the low to mid-20s a few weeks ago.
The district still has to complete their CPP — although they did submit a rough draft CPP to county health officials in order to get feedback on the plan — and their site-specific safety plans.
The HUSD must also get feedback from stakeholders on school safety plans and will likely be holding a parent town hall in the coming weeks as well as bringing a presentation to school site council meetings.
The submission of the draft CPP caused some initial confusion as the county thought the district was trying to open under a waiver, however, HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel emphasized that that was not their intent.
He said they’re really hopeful they can open in April under the new parameters and under an approved CPP.
“We’re near completion of extensive planning and securing of necessary resources, we still have more planning to do … but more than anything I’m just very excited to say we have some target dates and I am very hopeful and confident that we can make those dates for reopening,” Vanden Heuvel said.
So far, the district has secured 30,500 surgical masks for student and staff use and 37,300 pairs of gloves. Teachers will also have access to face guards and Plexiglass barriers.
In terms of the district’s vaccination efforts, elementary school staff are getting vaccinated this week with the Moderna vaccine. Staff will have to wait four weeks to receive their second dose in order to build immunity.
With the help of Alliance Medical Center secondary school staff will be vaccinated on Feb. 24 at Healdsburg High School with the Pfizer vaccine. Those who get the Pfizer vaccine will have to wait 21 days between getting their first and second dose.
Regarding Healdsburg Area Teachers’ Association (HATA) negotiations, Vanden Heuvel said they are very close to reaching an agreement. So far, they’ve agreed on dates and reopening metrics, but further negotiation talks are set for Feb. 23 and March 2.
HATA President Robin Doherty said the teachers’ association is also excited to push forward toward reopening, however, she opined that the CPP and site-specific plans need more specificity and transparency. For instance, the plan discusses measures to screen students with a temperature reader before they enter school and to stagger the ingress and egress of students to prevent cohorts from mixing, and Doherty pointed out several questions with the plan such as what happens if a student isn’t screened, or how hundreds of students exit school safely.
Diane Conger, the district’s COVID point person, said the individual school safety plans will drill down on these details and will discuss COVID safety protocols that are specific to each unique school site.
Each school site plan will be based off of the Sonoma County Department of Public Health site template/guidance, which was released on Feb. 11.
While the return to campus dates are tentative, there was a palpable excitement among school board trustees, and the sense that maybe the district is nearing the light at the end of the dark distance learning tunnel.
Trustee Mike Potmesil said the provisional dates are exciting and that if he was a teacher, he’d be excited to see his kids again.
Vanden Heuvel said when he told his son they may be able to reopen in April he started jumping with joy.
“I went home last night and told my 15-year-old son that we think we’re going to be able to open Healdsburg High School on April 5 and he literally started jumping up and down,” Vanden Heuvel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.