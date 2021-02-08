While the wounds left from the Walbridge Fire may still be painful the Mill Creek Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies (COPE) group is working hard to heal those wounds and come back stronger than before with a new draft list of priorities for their COPE and their community wildfire protection plan (CWPP).
The Walbridge Fire burned almost over 90% of the Mill Creek COPE area, a densely-wooded neighborhood in unincorporated western Healdsburg that stretches and winds its way up from the bottom of Mill Creek Road to Buck Knoll Ridge near Venado.
The remote area, which features steep terrain and drainages, hadn’t seen a major wildfire in 60 to 100 years.
Consequently, flames from the Walbridge Fire burned hot and fast in the crowns of the trees, bringing down power lines and relentlessly destroying homes, outbuildings and anything in its path.
Two hundred and ninety-eight structures were destroyed and Mill Creek’s two historical landmarks — the Daniels School and the Venado Post Office — were lost to the fire.
“Most of our area had not burned in 60 to 100 years or more. It was a freak event, a dry lightning fire after a long heat wave and drought… It (the Walbridge Fire) smoldered for a day or two and then it really took off on Aug. 18th,” Mill Creek resident Dan Grout explained during Mill Creek COPE’s third annual meeting held virtually on Feb. 6.
By midnight on Aug. 18, there was fire on Gray Creek near the first crossing and on the south near Tater Knoll, and by the next day the fire was at the 8300 block of Mill Creek Road. Throughout the day, the fire progressed through the Angel Creek drainage between Mill Creek and Wallace Creek.
“Around 4 in the afternoon the fire made it to the 8300 block of Mill Creek. By 6 p.m. it was already in the Angel Creek drainage pushing towards the east between Mill Creek and Wallace Creek so that put it behind where the Scout camp is in the 7200 block higher up in the hills and further out to the north and west of there,” said Paul Fleckentstein, a CalFire fire chief. “Air tankers were trying to beat it up the 3000 block of Wallace Creek and the incident dozers made it into the Mill Creek and Wallace Creek area, those guys were from Amador El Dorado. Finally, at about 10:30 … Sonoma County was able to start getting some resources in there in the back at Wallace Creek late at night.”
Firefighting resources and crews were few and far between since crews were battling various wildfires in Napa County and across the state, however, by Aug. 20 mutual aid crews from Oregon and Sonoma County started trickling in to do structure defense.
By Aug. 22 private dozer companies were starting to help with laying down fire lines in an effort to contain the fire.
By the next day more air tankers and military Blackhawk helicopters were conducting air drops, and engines and hand crews were starting mop up work off of Wallace Creek and Mill Creek. Later that day light rain started and it seemed like the worst was over.
Despite the tireless and Herculean effort of fire crews to stave off the fire, not all homes in the Mill Creek community were saved, but its residents were prepared.
“The biggest thing we did last year was complete our CWPP and we got that signed in June and two months later we had the fire,” said Mark Farmer, a member of the Mill Creek COPE and one of the CWPP creators.
A CWPP is a detailed document that measures wildfire risks specific to an area and identifies ways to mitigate that risk in a comprehensive plan.
Between the creation of the community’s COPE organization in 2018 and the completion of the CWPP in 2020, the group was able to organize their neighborhood into seven zones with one or more residents leading each zone, they were able to create and maintain a database with contact details of the over 300 landowners and residents in the area, they distributed reflective street address signs, and the community identified an alternate evacuation route, created a neighborhood network with an improved communication platform, and practiced their evacuation plan.
Recovery
As Healdsburg Fire Marshal/Division Chief Linda Collister put it, their work “paid off in spades.”
Mill Creek residents were safely evacuated during the fire and not one life was lost, and while Farmer said they’re proud of the work they’ve done with COPE it is bittersweet.
“It's been tough. Half our residents lost their homes,” Farmer said. Farmer — in what he said was a miracle — did not lose his home off of Puccioni Drive, however, his COPE co-founder Mark Menne did, as did several other Mill Creek residents.
“But we did get everybody out and we had no fatalities or injuries and we had excellent communication and I think that this was the biggest thing that we provided during this whole thing,” Farmer said.
After the fire the group lobbied for recovery funds, established first contact with Access Sonoma Broadband to work on getting better internet signal, and created a fire hazard/warning sign with the help of Fire Chief Marshall Turbeville’s son Bryce, who completed the sign for his Eagle Scout project.
Next steps and new priorities
“The biggest thing that we’ve been working on is with Supervisor James Gore and trying to get funding for some vegetation management projects that we’ve identified, we’ve specifically identified six projects that involve things like creating shaded fuel breaks, doing vegetation management along our escape route, and on Mill Creek Road,” Farmer said.
They also recently completed a community vegetation chipping project with the help of Turbeville and CalFire.
“One of our priorities was to create more defensible space and educate our members and so an outcome of that was our chipper program so people would go around their house, create defensible space and we’d show up with chippers to chip up all of that stuff. We had 18 participants and it went very well,” Farmer said.
The creation of a second evacuation route is also in the works. The route will connect Mill Creek Lane to Felta Road through a private property and will be able to serve the Felta community in addition to the Mill Creek neighborhood.
“By summer we’ll have a viable route between Mill Creek Lane and Felta Road, it will be graded and by summer it will be ready to be tested,” said Lisa Groom, one of the seven Mill Creek neighborhood zone leaders.
Other priorities for the group include:
● Assist with rapid erosion control programs for slope stabilization
● Identify suitable priority areas for prescribed burns in Mill Creek
● Apply for grants for fuel reduction and long term forest management
● Help develop water sources, firefighting tools, and water storage
● Update and maintain community communication database and network
● Expand Mill Creek COPE membership, engagement, staffing and funding
● Apply for grants for cell tower, fire cameras, hi-speed internet and undergrounding of electric utilities
● Maintain, repair and enhance road and evacuation route on Mill Creek Road
● Install new Mill Creek AlertWildfire-Northbay remote fire camera
Grout said many residents don’t know if they’ll rebuild, but the land is still there, vegetation is growing back and there are many things to do, such as vegetation management.
“The fire burned with different intensities and vegetation consumption, so there are still areas that could burn ‘high intensity’ with embers and large flames. Now is a good time to manage and (to have) the understory vegetation not grow back to the same condition as pre-Walbridge,” Turbeville wrote during the Feb. 6 meeting.
