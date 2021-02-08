Healdsburg locals Michiko Conklin and Steven Maduro were recently appointed to the city’s parks and recreation commission and both Conklin and Maduro — both of whom share a love for Healdsburg and for community — are ready to get to work and give back to the city and its residents.
“I am very excited. I think, especially during the pandemic, people are realizing how critical having outdoor space that is easily accessible is to people’s lives, and I hope that continues after the pandemic,” Conklin said.
Conklin and Maduro will serve two years on the commission with their terms expiring on Dec. 31, 2023.
The two residents were selected by a Healdsburg City Council subcommittee comprised of Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez and Councilmember Skylaer Palacios.
Jimenez and Palacios were tasked with reviewing the applicant’s applications, interviewing the candidates and making two candidate recommendations to the city council.
Conklin, who has lived in Healdsburg for a year, is currently building a home near Badger Park and consequently is interested in what the future may hold for the park in terms of updates and river connectivity.
While the 11-acre park is situated off of Heron Drive and consists of a community garden, kid’s play area, recreational lawn and trails, the property actually extends south towards the Russian River.
“I know that parks and rec is focused on developing a plan for Badger Park, so I am interested in that, particularly in river access. The park itself is well maintained, but when you’re walking along that trail along the river (you) have to walk through the bushes to get to the river and it’s kind of haphazard,” Conklin said.
She said she’d like to see a carefully thought out plan put in motion to enhance Badger Park and its river access.
“I think that could be a really great addition. And (Badger Park) has a lot of interesting parts to it too like the community garden for instance,” she said.
During her term as a commissioner Conklin said she’d also like to see more art, such as public art installations, incorporated into the city’s parks and recreation scene.
“I’ve been interested in the fine arts my whole life and I’ve been on several boards. For instance, I’m still involved with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and I was a board member for the Sonoma County Museum for awhile, so I’m very interested in the arts and I am interested in incorporating public art in more of the outdoor spaces around Healdsburg,” Conklin said. “I know there is quite a bit already, but some of the other towns and cities around here seem to be doing it in a slightly more focused way.”
As an example, Conklin brought up the air garden that folks are working on in Sebastopol. Healdsburg’s neighbor to the south, the town of Windsor, is also working on several new public art projects, including a plan to beautify the grey utility boxes around town.
“There are palettes available all over the place if you just look hard enough,” Conklin said.
“The installation they did over the winter in the Plaza — the Illuminations installation — I thought was really interesting and it seemed to engage quite a few people. I was going around and following the app (the guided audio tour of the exhibit) and there were other groups doing that as well.”
Conklin said she believes art pieces like Illuminations really help to enhance the experience of living in Healdsburg.
“And it helps people familiarize themselves with areas (of town) that they may not normally go to,” she said.
In part, it was Conklin’s interest in the arts, and in the potential of Badger Park that made her want to apply for the parks and recreation commissioner role.
“And, we just moved to Healdsburg in September of 2019. Since we just moved here I feel like I needed to get involved with the community and wanted to improve the lives of people in the community,” Conklin said. “I’ve tried to volunteer in most of the cities that I’ve lived in, especially after my son went to school.”
In regards to her fellow new parks and rec commissioner Steven Maduro, who is the bartender and owner/manager at Duke’s, Conklin said it will be good to have someone on the commission who can look at things from a downtown/Plaza perspective.
“As a resident for eight years and a business owner now for five I really want to find more ways to be involved with my community and to give back. I have been involved in volunteer work since I was twelve ranging from homeless shelters and food pantries to elderly home facilities and rebuilding homes in different cities,” Maduro said in his parks and recreation commission application. “It has always been important to me to give back and after spending the last 10 years very much focused on work in Healdsburg, I want to find more time to be involved in the community.”
Maduro moved from the east coast to Healdsburg when he was just 20 and started his own business.
“I now have a 3-year-old son who has been born and raised here and I want to help build a better, stronger community for him and other kids/families. I think I would be qualified for this position because I come from a background of running and managing a successful business that is still growing,” Maduro wrote.
