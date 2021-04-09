Healdsburg Kiwanis Club member Dennis “Denny” Stead is the latest winner of the Marie Sparks Memorial Volunteer Award for his many years of service with the Kiwanis Club and his work with Toys for Tots, the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue Center and the dictionaries for third graders program.
“He is the driving force in most of the club’s fundraising efforts. He’s also a leader in the dictionaries for third graders for all (program). He spearheads the local Toys for Tots program, volunteer at the wildlife rescue center and is an active member of Kiwanis Club outreach,” said Anna Grant, the Healdsburg Community Services active adult and senior services supervisor.
Grant presented Stead with the award virtually during the April 5 Healdsburg City Council meeting.
Grant said with Stead’s time, energy and organizational skills, the aforementioned programs would be difficult to accomplish.
“I’m really very honored to join the list of previous Marie Sparks awardees. I’ve looked at the plaque (of awardees) outside the chambers and it is a very impressive list. It’s a wonderful list of people who’ve really contributed to this community and I’m just thrilled to be part of it,” Stead said.
Stead moved to Healdsburg 22 years ago from upstate New York in order to be near his children who live and work in the area.
Eventually he was introduced to the local Kiwanis Club and joined the club and got involved with the community.
“From there I got involved in that and I got involved with the wildlife rescue, the Marine Corp League and about half a dozen other things and instead of starting a new business which I had planned, I never got to it. All these I’ve just been busy giving back and it's just been really fun and it’s wonderful that I’ve been able to do that,” Stead said.
He thanked the community for being so giving, especially when it comes to the annual Toys for Tots drive.
He said in one instance they were able to collect 1,600 pounds worth of toys in addition to 32 bicycles.
The Marie Sparks award was established following Sparks’ death in April 1995 in an effort to remember and honor her giving and unselfish spirit.
“Marie had the ability to inspire others and to get to the heart of the problem to find a solution,” Grant said.
According to the agenda item packet, the award gives the city the opportunity to recognize and pay tribute to the many volunteers in the community.
The presentation of the award is made annually in April to coincide with National Volunteer Appreciation Month.
A selection committee comprised of previous award recipients recommends the current year’s recipient based on the award selection criteria.
In addition to issuing the volunteer award, the city issued a proclamation recognizing April as volunteer appreciation month.
“We at the city of Healdsburg are so grateful for the countless hours of volunteer service to our community through numerous volunteer organizations, service clubs and our community businesses,” Grant said. “It is humbling to see the generosity in light of the recent fires, floods and in the current pandemic. The volunteers in Healdsburg have stepped up time and time again to give back to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.