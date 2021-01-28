The Healdsburg Center for the Arts (HCA) has selected 17-year-old Healdsburg High School student Bryant Nunez as the first-place winner in the HCA youth digital photography contest.
The contest asked students to submit a photo that followed the theme of picturing the future. A total of 62 students submitted a photo for the contest.
As the first-place winner, Nunez will receive $50 for his photo titled “One,” which features a montage of faces suggesting a message of unity.
“This photo was taken in my home, and it features my parents, my younger sister, and myself. I wanted to capture how much more families have been united during the pandemic,” Nunez said in an HCA press release.
Geyserville Elementary School student Stella Sturgis was selected as the second-place winner for her photo that captures her friend Eliana mid-jump, wearing a mask. Sturgis will receive $30 for her second-place win.
Third place went to 12-year-old Joel Butler, a Healdsburg Junior High School student. Butler submitted a black and white photo that depicts two figures wearing hooded jackets.
According to the press release, the judges appreciated the composition of the photo and the light and dark contrast that evokes a “somber and edgy mood.”
The judges for the contest included Healdsburg City Councilmember and HCA board member Skylaer Palacios, local travel photographer and HCA artist Pam Moulton, and Bob Casagrande, who has worked in fashion and travel photography.
In addition to selecting the winners the trio of judges awarded two honorable mentions to Mariella Passalacqua and Ellie Stearn.
Passalacqua, a student at Cardinal Newman High School, was recognized for her photo of a motorboat with the sun rising over water in the background. Stearn, who’s a student at the Sonoma Country Day School, photographed a redwood tree stump with bright orange glow surrounded by mist on a sunny day.
“The three judges faced a big challenge because the photos varied widely in terms of subject and perspective as well as age range,” HCA Education Director Kelly Ebeling said in a statement. “Many were so well composed and captured a specific mood and moment in time. We also wanted to respect those students who portrayed a less than positive future given how current events, climate change and the virus may have affected their outlook.”
The contest was open to students in grades K-12 and was started in order to provide Sonoma County students with a creative and thought-provoking outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic shelter-in-place order.
“We were all impressed by the quality of the entries,” Casagrande said. “They demonstrated a level of artistic skill, creativity and unique perspective that went beyond our expectations. It made our job of choosing winners all the more difficult. It was inspiring to see these kids engage with the world around them using photography.”
The “Picture Your Future” photography exhibit is available to view on the HCA website at: https://healdsburgcenterforthearts.org/picture-your-future. The HCA will also exhibit prints of the 62 submitted photos in the gallery located at 130 Plaza St. from Feb. 1 - March 31. The public is welcome to view the photos during opening hours.
Funds for the contest and HCA were raised by Healdsburg residents Janis and Warren Watkins and Shaun McCaffery.
