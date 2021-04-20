With much excitement, the Healdsburg City Council voted unanimously on April 19 to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and the Foley Family Charitable Foundation for funding the final design phase and agreeing to naming rights for the long-awaited 3 North St. farmers market pavilion project, a project that’s received enthusiastic and steadfast support from Healdsburg residents.
The council also approved a professional services agreement with TLCD Architects for finalizing the project design, securing city approvals, preparing construction documents and issuing building permits for the project.
The council actions mark a significant milestone for the project, which has been in the works since the mid-2000s and has faced numerous delays and hurdles from wildfires to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to acknowledge both Courtney and Lindsay Foley and Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Carol Foley for their patience, their generosity and their commitment to our community,” Healdsburg Community Services Director Mark Themig said of the Foley Foundation’s $7 million pledge for the project. “This is not the first gift they’ve given to our community. They are actively supporting a number of efforts. They provided funding as a result of the Kincade Fire and they provided funding to Corazon for COVID-19.”
Themig, who’s been consistently working with the Foley family on the pavilion project, said he is excited to move the project forward.
The project will consist of a partially open-air space with 58 farmers market stalls with the potential to add 23 additional stalls with the temporary closure of North Street, an elevated community event space, a catering kitchen, a parking lot and public restrooms.
The MOU will cover the next phase of the project, which spans 12 to 18 months, including the finalization of the program and design, city council review and community engagement, design review, environmental review, planning commission review, preparation of construction documents, plan review submittal and building permit issuance.
Also under the terms of the MOU, the Foley Family Charitable Foundation will contribute $850,000 for the work identified in the 12 to 18 month phase and the city will commit to enter into the contract with TLCD Architects to complete the design work, project approvals and within 18 months of the effective MOU date, will secure the building permits for the project.
TLCD has been involved with the 3 North project since 2015.
“The next term is that the city will update the Foley Family Charitable Foundation monthly on the progress and more frequently when requested,” Themig said. Additionally, “There is the potential that the family may choose to build the project on behalf of the city as part of their contribution. We’re not sure yet because we don’t know the complexity of the construction, but this would give the city and the Foley Family Charitable foundation the ability to come back to the table in roughly 12 months and make that decision. Depending on how that decision goes, there will be a different agreement that will give the Foley’s the right to build it, or there will be a funding agreement that comes forward that provides the funding for the construction.”
Councilmember Ariel Kelley asked if there would be room at the site for a Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) station if the train ever comes to Healdsburg. Themig said a station would fit adjacent to the site without having to make significant changes to the property and building design.
He added that the Foley family said they would be excited to have people take the train to Healdsburg and be welcomed with the site of the farmers market pavilion.
Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez asked what the anticipated annual cost will be for maintaining the site.
Themig said the community services team put together two operational models that the city could potentially use for the project that would cost between $100,000 to $150,000 to maintain each year.
The first model relies heavily on the farmers market, but the second model is more active and includes operating the site for major events like weddings, parties and festivals. Themig said an operational model has not been chosen yet and that it will be something that’s discussed with the council in the future.
Councilmember Skylaer Palacios said she was worried about the open ceiling that’s pictured in an early design rendering of the project. Themig said that is an element that will change when the design review is brought back to the council. He said the roof structure will likely have solid and translucent panels.
“We were asked last year to extend the roof structure out ... We want to make sure there’s a good balance of natural light for the farmers market,” Themig said.
In addition to the questions, among the council member comments were many warm words of thanks to the Foley family and to everyone in the community services department who have worked to make this project possible.
“It is exciting to see this,” said Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell. “I think it will be a huge attribute to our downtown.”
Residents who spoke during the public comment portion of the item also expressed gratitude for the Foley family and much enthusiasm and excitement for the project.
“I want to thank everyone. This has been amazing. I got hired in 2017 and during this period of time this has gone from hearing about it, its history and how many years it has been worked on, and now to finally beginning to see this happen is just incredibly exciting,” said Janet Ciel, the Healdsburg Farmers Market manager. “The farmers and the vendors at the market are super excited about it as well. I think that we’re all hoping that somewhere in the future we’ll have a year-round market here and so we want to figure out a way that it (the roof) will translate to that.”
Resident Beth Sawatzky, who spoke passionately about the project, said she was 75 when the city council revisited the project in March 2020 and her hope is that the project will be completed by the time she’s 80 so she can have a big birthday celebration at the pavilion.
“On May 16, 2016 I sent out my first mailing about the CerriPurity building, ‘come and put your ideas in.’ Frankly I wanted the whole building to be saved but we compromised. In January of last year I walked out of the city council meeting in tears. On my 75th birthday, March 2, 2020, we felt we might actually get to see this project come to be and when Mark let me know it was going forward, I was thrilled ... My hope is that I will celebrate my 80th birthday on the stage at 3 North with a huge party,” Sawatzky said.
The history of the 3 North St. site, which is also known as the Cerri/Purity building, goes back to the late 1800s and early 1900s when the building was constructed for fruit packaging and as an agricultural product warehouse.
The city purchased the building in 2004 with the intent to convert the entire property to parking, much to the dismay of Healdsburg residents. The city went back to the drawing board and in the mid 2000s, initial design work to convert the property into a community amenity was started.
The process was stalled due to the recession and the dissolution of the city’s redevelopment agency, but in 2015, work resumed and the farmers market pavilion concept of today was created. Design review and schematics went to the city council for direction in 2017.
On March 2, 2020, the council first considered the Foley family $7 million pledge for the project, yet there were questions on whether a different use and purpose for the building, such as housing or a train depot, should be explored, however, after a unanimous vote by the council to accept the pledge, the farmers market pavilion project moved forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.