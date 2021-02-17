The economic impacts of COVID-19 are being felt hard by the city of Healdsburg community services fund, a fund that’s largely supported by Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) dollars and now has a negative cash balance of $556,091.
In order to try and shore up the fund and respond to other mid-year city budget changes, the Healdsburg City Council unanimously approved several budget amendments, including steps to appropriate funds from other city funds and bonds for the community services fund, cuts to community services printing and training costs and eliminating contracted classes for seniors among other changes.
“I want to share that in large part what you’re seeing here is some recommendations that are geared toward getting us through the revenue impacts of the COVID pandemic, which has really hit TOT which is the primary source funding community services,” said Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay. “The community services fund is where we find ourselves way upside down … but we think we do have a plan that gets us through that, but I want to stress that it seems to me that what we’ve got is a moment in time which creates a challenge, and a big one, but not a structural budget problem.”
With that in mind, Healdsburg Finance and Administrative Services Director Heather Ippoliti presented the mid-year budget review to council, a report that focused on the city funds most impacted by COVID-19 — the general fund, the Measure V fund and the community services fund.
“With 50% of the fiscal year elapsed, the general fund revenues are at 52% of estimates and expenditures are at 50% of budget,” according to the report.
In sales tax revenue the city received 43% of the budget, 5% less than the same period last fiscal year and the city has received five of 12 sales tax payments. Because of this, city proposed a corresponding budget amendment.
With a significant drop in tourism due to the pandemic the city also received a little less in TOT tax this past year.
The city received 34% of the budget, 48% less than the same period last fiscal year and even with the recent opening of Montage, the six months of TOT tax revenue came in at a 53% of 2018-19 numbers.
“The current fiscal year revenue projections assumed receipts totaling 78% of the 2018-19 actuals, even though Montage opened in mid-December the six months of tax revenue came in at 53% of the 2018-19 budget. Included in the proposed budget amendment for fiscal year 2021 only is a reduction in (TOT) revenue estimates,” Ippoliti said.
The revised estimate assumes continued progress coming out of the pandemic with no additional stay in place orders. The detail by month is listed below:
•January – same as December
•February - 75% of November
•March – same as June 2020
•April – 75% of budget
•May – budget
•June – budget
The other proposed budget amendment relates to a transfer-in. The current fiscal year budget includes a transfer of $500,000 from the Measure V fund to the general fund in order to bolster reserves.
City staff is now proposing that the transfer amount be reduced to $125,000.
The bulk of the budget changes and fiscal gymnastics, as Councilmember David Hagele called it, relates to the community services fund and the nosedive it’s taken.
“While the percentages are the same as the general fund with 34% of the budget received as of Dec. 31 and 48% less received than the same period last fiscal year, the impact of the downturn in this revenue has five times the impact. The dollar difference between this year and the same period last year is a loss in revenue of $976,543,” according to the agenda item packet.
Currently, the unrestricted cash balance in the community services fund is negative $556,091.
To address the shortfall, Ippoliti said the city will appropriate $55,391 from the city’s economic development fund to continue support of the community services Open Streets program and the remaining fund balance of $210,000 will be transferred to the community services fund.
Additionally the city will increase the $375,000 Measure V fund loan to $625,000 for community services. This will reduce the Measure V support to the general fund by about $375,000.
Currently planned for in fiscal year 2022-23 is the use of $343,630 in bond proceeds for Badger Park.
Ippoliti reported that city staff is proposing to appropriate $320,000 in bond proceeds to the Foss Creek pathway project in order to free up an equivalent amount of Measure V funds for additional support to the community services fund.
Other measures that will be implemented to help the community services fund include:
● Eliminating contracted classes for seniors
● Reducing printing budget
● Reduce training budget
● Assuming a later start date of July 1 for a new senior center volunteer coordinator
With all of this in mind, the general fund reserve will be at 20.3%. The council adopted reserve policy is 30%.
Ippoliti and Kay noted that these changes won’t be permanent and hope that, as the pandemic continues to ease, the city can get back on track towards a more normal budget cycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.