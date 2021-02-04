Following the lifting of the Bay Area stay-at-home order, Montage Healdsburg is now open to the public, a milestone that’s been almost a decade in the making since the inception, design, development and approval of the high-end hotel project.
The resort — which is owned by Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC. — sits on 258 acres amid heritage oak tree forests and vine-covered hills.
According to Jennifer Chiesa, the resort’s director of public relations, Montage Healdsburg opened up its reservation system in August to allow guests to book rooms for December 2020 and had planned to open up for overnight reservations beginning on Dec. 12. However, the county’s health order made it so that it was only open for essential travel.
“Due to the impact (the stay-at-home order) had on business, we furloughed the majority of staff and a small, core team remained,” Chiesa said. “We are thrilled to now be able to bring team members back now that (the order) has ended. We are still in the most restrictive purple tier, but we are now allowed to accept non-essential travel and our dining outlets can open outdoors.”
The resort offers two restaurants, a bar and 130 bungalow-style rooms, each of which features a contemporary wine country aesthetic.
Montage Healdsburg also comes with a lavish and expansive 4,600 square foot guest house situated on a high knoll of the property with views of Mount St. Helena.
On-site there’s also a full-service spa and salon, two swimming pools — a zero-edge pool for adults only and one for families — a bocce ball court, a grand ballroom, an archery area and plenty of outdoor space for weddings or other events.
“I’m honored to formally debut Montage’s first property in Northern California,” Montage Healdsburg General Manager, Allen Highfield said in a statement. “We are grateful to open our doors during this time, offering a place of comfort and respite to our community and beyond with warm hospitality, memorable dining and amenities and programming for the whole family. We could not be more excited to welcome all of our future guests to experience this truly special place.”
Other resort amenities include options for e-bike and bicycle rentals, pickleball courts and a bee apiary. The property also has 15.5-acres of its own vineyards managed by winemaker Jesse Katz.
The resort is also home to its very own ambassador dog, Beau Alexander, a 5-6-month-old pup who will be trained to forage for truffles with the hope of one day leading guests on truffle foraging adventures around the lush property.
Guests have several options when it comes to dining. Montage Resort Executive Chef Jaron Dubinksy offers an in-room dining menu, which includes local cheese and Journeyman charcuterie, Wagyu flat iron steak and a range of savory side options.
Hazel Hill is the resort’s signature restaurant, which features locally sourced and seasonal plates. The restaurant is now open for outdoor dining. Hudson Springs Bar and Grill will be open during warmer weather and will provide poolside service with a coastal-inspired menu.
Chiesa said the resort wanted to work with locals as much as possible in terms of creating a local and authentic culinary and amenity experience.
