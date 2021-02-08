A 25-year-old from Napa County was arrested by Healdsburg Police last week after intentionally lighting several small fires on the Healdsburg High School campus around Feb. 3.
No injuries or damage were reported in the incident.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, the Healdsburg Police Department had an officer respond to the high school after the department received a report that a suspect had attempted to light school buildings on fire.
According to a statement released on the Healdsburg Police Department’s Facebook page, “A HPD officer arrived on scene and observed scorch marks and charred remnants from pages of books left around the Healdsburg High School campus. It was determined that the suspect was intentionally and willingly setting fires on the campus.”
Since the buildings that the suspect was attempting to burn were made of stucco they did not catch on fire.
Later that day when Healdsburg Police officers were on patrol they observed a suspect that matched the description of the suspected arsonist from surveillance footage.
The suspect, Alexander McEachron, was walking south on Grove Street.
“The suspect was questioned and based off of video surveillance, positive identification from high school staff, and statements made by the suspect, he was placed into custody on suspicion of arson,” according to the statement.
McEachron was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.
