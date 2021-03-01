Church leaders hope to share the organ’s music with Healdsburg community
Healdsburg’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s main sanctuary, like almost all churches in Sonoma County, has been without any visiting parishioners since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns were first ordered almost one year ago. But that doesn’t mean the steepled space that was built in 1900 has been dark and without any activity. Quite the opposite. A planned major renovation has been taking place and is on pace to be completed by mid-year, despite some surprises and extra required work to the building’s foundation and some of the plumbing.
The redwood and dark wood paneled interior is now in the final stages of finish carpentry and trim. All the pews are back in the building after being stored most of the year in Rev. Sally Hanes Hubbell’s garage. A new concrete ADA wheelchair ramp has been added and the stained glass windows have been restored. But the big excitement is the addition of a large M.L. Bigelow Opus pipe organ.
Musical director and organist Paul Blanchard can hardly wait to debut the room-sized instrument for a “live audience.” St. Paul’s has been holding virtual Sunday sermons via video cameras and the audio fails to do the organ’s many voices justice.
“It’s going to be great to have a full congregation singing their hearts out,” said Blanchard, adding the organ’s sounds are “absolutely lovely.”
The previous church organ was much smaller and was located in a more removed space from the main sanctuary room. “It always sounded just a bit distant, but our new organ will really offer some bright and richer tones,” he said.
The organ was originally built in 1992 and is all mechanical, unlike more modern electronic-assisted organs. The largest pipes are 16-feet tall.
Rev. Hubbell and Blanchard are planning for community concerts and other musical programs. “We want this to be a gift to the entire community. We plan to do some programs with non-religious music and we hope to have local student field trips to learn about the organ and the music it makes,” said Blanchard.
The year-long renovation has been supported by parishioners’ and other local donations. A non-church member made the largest donation to help purchase the organ that was dismantled at a Wisconsin church and installed over recent months at St. Paul’s.
This winter St. Paul’s has continued its homeless shower ministry and cold nights emergency shelter program. An outdoors, socially-distanced Easter service is being planned by Rev. Hubbell. “We like having the extra ministries (homeless services) that gives our church and congregation members some extra purpose and activity,” said Rev. Hubbell, who joined St. Paul’s in 2008. The homeless ministry is conducted in partnership with Reach For Home, the north county homeless services and advocacy nonprofit organization.
Parish members Denny Murphy and David “Rusty” Rust and other volunteers have been adding finishing touches to the renovation that was led by local general contractor Mike LaBrett, owner of LaBrett Construction.
