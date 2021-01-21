Superintendent says best case scenario may allow for reopening of elementary sometime in spring
While parents and students yearn for a return to in-person learning after almost a year of distance learning, folks might have to be patient a bit longer as the road to reopening is still a bit bumpy and unclear.
Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel said it’s still unknown exactly when schools can reopen but provided that all things go to plan, the best case scenario is for elementary schools to possibly reopen in March or April.
He said secondary school — middle and high school — may not be able to come back until much later.
“The question of the year is when will HUSD reopen and I will say right now we still do not know. We’re currently set to reopen on Feb. 15 and I’m here to say that's not going to happen … The best-case scenario (for reopening) I think would mostly likely be March or April for elementary and later for secondary,” Vanden Heuvel said during the most recent HUSD school board meeting on Jan. 20.
“I’m going to honestly say that there’s a big ‘if’ if secondary even is able to come back. Right now, current guidance for secondary cohorting kids is that you have to be in the red tier (of the state’s blueprint for a safer economy) and from all accounts the red tier is not coming for some time.”
During his reopening update, Vanden Heuvel also discussed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “safe school for all” proposal, a concept that would incentivize reopening by allocating grants per student and would allow schools to reopen in the purple tier at 28 per 100,000 adjusted case rate.
Following the announcement of Newsom’s proposal, the California Department of Public Health issued a new number of 25 per 100,000 for the adjusted case rate metric.
Newsom publicly shared his proposal during his daily address on Dec. 30, 2020. The proposal would have to be approved by state legislature before being implemented.
“This is simply a plan for a proposal, this is not law and it has to be approved by the state legislature. As it stands right now, it’s a plan based on incentives for opening schools. (For) schools that can open there’s waves of money that are attached to certain dates when you actually have plans to open. The first wave is having your plans finalized by Feb. 1 and reopening K-2 by Feb. 16,” Vanden Heuvel said.
If a district could meet that date the district would be eligible for $450 per student. According to Vanden Heuvel if HUSD were to do that then it would be eligible for $600,000.
“It’s likely that those dates will change since they’re probably not going to approve of the plan until Jan. 30 and there’s a lot of controversy around this concept of incentivizing,” Vanden Heuvel said.
As Vanden Heuvel alluded to, there are several concerns with Newsom’s proposal, including its lack of specificity, no liability limits, the requirement that students would be tested weekly for COVID-19, and that it could deepen inequities among school districts.
“There is still too much of the safety provisions that are left up to school districts. The best example of this is cohorting. When you look at secondary schools coming back there is nothing from the state (on guidance) ... there’s no specificity, it’s left up to the school districts,” Vanden Heuvel said. Additionally, “The plan does nothing to limit liabilities for school districts.”
The proposed plan also uses education dollars in the state budget to pay for extra pandemic related costs and the requirement to test students would be a very expensive prospect.
“So the money that is incentivized in his plan actually comes out of the education budget that should be going to books and teacher’s salaries and curriculum and would be actually usurped for pandemic related health costs, so that is a major concern statewide around his plan,” Vanden Heuvel explained.
So how is the HUSD planning for a reopening? The road to reopening requires the district to create a reopening health and safety plan, a COVID-19 protection plan, school site specific protection plans, and to conduct employee surveillance testing.
The district will also create a student and family handbook.
“In the reopening plan we have to have a health and safety plan. It is a comprehensive document that covers many things and the (school) nurses especially just put so much work into this and it (health and safety guidelines) changes all the time as we learn more and as the guidance changes,” said Diane Conger, the district’s director of student support services.
The plan covers everything from social distancing guidelines, mask requirements, hygiene practices, contact tracing and more.
The student and family handbook on COVID-19 safety covers similar topics and can be found here. It is available in both English and Spanish.
Conger said the district still needs to finish the COVID protection plan and each school site will have to craft their own site-specific protection plan.
In regard to surveillance testing Vanden Heuvel said they did start testing their district employees early on through Curative, however, Sonoma County Public Health now recommends that Curative tests only be used for people who are symptomatic following a string of false test results.
Getting in line for the vaccine
Vanden Heuvel said at this point getting district staff vaccinated will be the quickest way to get kids back to school, but that “the availability and timing of vaccines is tricky.”
District staff would most likely receive the Moderna vaccine, however, Vanden Heuvel said it now has been temporarily sidelined after a certain batch of the vaccine caused several allergic reactions in San Diego where it was administered.
He said elementary school staff will most likely be the first ones to receive a vaccine and he’s hopeful that vaccines will be available by sometime next month for elementary staff.
“While we lack specifics from the state or county regarding exact timing, we do know they are coming. Vaccines for staff may be the quickest way to get our kids back in school at this point,” Vanden Heuvel said in a letter to the HUSD community.
Next steps
The next steps in planning for reopening will be waiting for guidance from the state as well as waiting for more information on vaccine distribution.
“I do believe we are going to get more definitive guidance from the state, and we’re going to have more vaccination information in the next seven days, so I want to bring something more definitive before the board that sets a hard date or a hard condition on reopening rather than like we have been doing just pulling dates out of the air,” Vanden Heuvel said.
In the letter to the community he said district staff are working hard every day to work towards reopening.
“This last 10 months and the feeling of being stuck in distance learning has been difficult for all. It has put a strain and burden on parents, and unfairly created anxiety and isolation, not to mention loss of learning opportunities for our kids. Please know that our entire staff, from bus drivers to teachers, desperately want to reopen and are working diligently to that end every day,” Vanden Heuvel wrote.
