Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to a pedestrian fatality on April 10 that occurred on southbound U.S. Highway 101 just south of the Central Healdsburg exit.
At approximately 12:04 a.m. CHP officers were dispatched to a crash on southbound 101. It was reported that a vehicle had collided with a pedestrian.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a Jeep Cherokee was driving at the speed limit along southbound Highway 101 in the left lane when, for reasons still under investigation, a male pedestrian was standing in the left lane as the Jeep approached.
According to a press release from the CHP, the driver of the Jeep turned to the right to avoid the pedestrian but was unable to avoid the collision.
The driver of the Jeep immediately pulled over and called 9-1-1. The pedestrian was announced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep is a 16-year-old female. The driver had a 26-year-old and a 21-year-old passenger in the vehicle and none of the occupants sustained injuries.
According to the press release the name of the deceased male is being withheld pending family notification of the death.
Any inquiries regarding the identification of the deceased should be directed to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office. If anyone witnessed the collision or the events leading up to the collision, call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.
