Power is trickling back for Healdsburg residents after a citywide power outage occurred around the 2 p.m., an hour after PG&E work behind the Badger Park substation started a small grass fire, according to Healdsburg Fire officials.
Healdsburg Fire crews responded to the scene and according to Healdsburg Fire, locals were able to quickly put out the fire. The grass in the area had been recently mowed which helped the situation.
PG&E and the Healdsburg Utility Department are working to solve the problem.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, PG&E is on site to restore the alternate power feed.
While Healdsburg has its own electric utility, power for the city comes through the Badger Park substation, which PG&E crews were working on.
