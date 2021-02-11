The Healdsburg Planning Commission voted unanimously on Feb. 9, to provide a one-year extension to Eden Housing Inc. for the construction of a 41-unit affordable housing apartment building on Lot 7 of the Mill District project.
Construction crews broke ground on the Mill District earlier this month, but the design review permit for construction of the housing project was set to expire on Feb. 22, 2021.
“The public improvement plans for the streets and all of the utilities to serve the Mill District were approved in December and work has begun on installation of the public improvements,” said Linda Ruffing, a contract planner with the city of Healdsburg. “The developer, in this case Replay, is starting with the improvements on Healdsburg Avenue and then they’ll move into the development of Saw Mill Circle and the improvements to serve this site.”
Due to COVID-19 project developers were not able to hold a traditional groundbreaking ceremony for the site, yet crews are working away and starting to put in water and sewer lines, as well as power lines, and other critical infrastructure.
During this work, which is expected to go through April, two lanes of traffic on Healdsburg Avenue will remain open at all times, but “Share the road” signs will be installed along the road for cyclists who may want to detour around the work zone via Front Street.
Lot 7 of the Mill District — the location of the housing project — is around .86 acres and was part of the former NuForest Products lumber mill site.
The lot is currently paved with asphalt and does not have any existing buildings and sits next to a storage warehouse on the east side and McDonald’s to the west of the site.
Ruffing said Eden Housing is planning on pulling permits and starting construction at the end of March.
Overall, the Mill District consists of 15,000 square feet of commercial space, a 53-room hotel, and up to 208 residential units, as well as associated site improvement work.
The project was approved by the city in early 2019 and the design review permit for housing construction was approved in 2018.
