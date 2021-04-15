Developers and designers behind the North Village hotel, mixed use and housing project presented their vision for the 108-room hotel, mixed use and multi-family housing and middle-income housing plan to the Healdsburg Planning Commission during a virtual workshop on April 13.
The purpose of the design review workshop was to present ideas of design, scale and development standards and to garner feedback on the look and feel of the project from commissioners and the public, although no public input was made during the comment period.
The project, which is being developed by the Comstock company, consists of a 108-room hotel with grange event space, pool and spa, 12,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, a pedestrian and retail promenade, 45 multi-family units, five live-work units, 24 moderate-income units and 26 category C units.
The project also includes a senior living community, the Enso Village, which is being developed by a Bay Area-based, women-led development company.
North Village will be located in the northernmost part of the city of Healdsburg off of Healdsburg Avenue.
The 32-acre project site was formerly a lumber yard and has since been cleared and graded for development.
According to Linda Ruffing, a contract planner with the city of Healdsburg, the master conditional use permit (CUP) for the project was approved by the planning commission in late 2020. The Enso Senior Village CUP was also approved by the planning commission in late 2020.
The senior living facility will feature 221 independent living units, including 30 affordable units, and 34 assisted living and memory care beds.
“The first guiding principle of the North Entry Area Plan is to create a vibrant neighborhood where all are welcome. North Village has been designed with this in mind to create an engaging and vibrant neighborhood that will include a diverse use of mixes that are accessible to a range of income levels and generations,” Debra Geiler of Comstock Development Company said of the project.
Sustainability measures will also come into play in each project element. The project is being designed to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design gold standards and will have solar power generation, electric vehicle charging stations, bike storage and “dark sky compliant,” low wattage lighting.
Hotel
The hotel will consist of clusters of two to one-story buildings with guest rooms and suites, a three-story main lobby, a grange gathering and event space, a restaurant and rooftop bar, a pool and a spa and fitness center.
Doug Atmore, the lead architect on the project, called the design concept a “gathering place for others, a village-like concept with courtyards.”
He said the design features simple forms that are modest and contemporary and call on the agrarian heritage of the region.
Other design elements include a blend of the outdoors and indoors, large openings, natural and familiar materials such as warm stone, metal roofs and railings, layered wood elements, warm accent colors and grey fire retardant wood paneling.
Landscaping includes the use of a copious number of trees for privacy screening and shade, drought and fire-resistant plantings, and casual yet sophisticated pathways and courtyards.
Street lighting throughout the project will be subtle and will be “Dark sky compliant” with low-wattage bulbs.
The North Village will have around 583 parking spaces in total as well as designated employee parking and places for bike storage.
Mixed use
The mixed-use portion of the project will feature a vibrant downtown area with an open promenade for retail, pedestrians and events and there will be about 12,000 square feet of retail space.
“The multi-family housing on parcel 4 is arranged in a cluster of buildings and the outdoor pedestrian space in the middle that we call the promenade. The 12,000 square feet of ground level retail space intends to not only be convenient and supportive for residents, but also to help with community vibrance and connection,” Atmore explained.
The goal of the mixed-use area is to provide residents with a variety of shops and stores such as a neighborhood grocery store, cafe/bakery, restaurant, bike shop, bookstore and a bank branch with an ATM.
There will also be five live-work units, which typically will be on the second-story level.
Housing
The housing aspect of the project will feature similar design elements as the hotel and will have 45 studio and one to two-bedroom multi-family units. There will be 24 moderate-income housing units and 26 category C affordable units.
Project feedback and suggestions
In general, commissioners expressed support and praise for the project, however, they did have a few suggestions and concerns.
Commissioner Phil Lux voiced safety concerns over cars turning out of the Enso Senior Living parking lot and onto the road. Parking and traffic consultants said they don’t believe the matter is a concern and said they can always add in a designated turn spot if needed.
Lux also emphasized the need for safe crosswalks, such as crosswalks with safety beacons, for seniors since the area will have a large senior population with the Enso Senior Living facility.
He also questioned the number of lawns that will be installed throughout the property and said he’d like the designers to explore more drought-resistant options considering the fact that the area is heading into a drought summer.
Commissioner Vesna Breznikar asked if there will be employee parking and other ways for employees to get to work. She also asked if the project could work with Sonoma County Transit to get bus passes for employees.
Atmore and the parking consultants said there will be designated employee parking as well as bike storage and they can explore the use of bus passes and public transit.
Breznikar also pointed out that while the project heavily relies on trees for screening and shade, it will take a while for those trees to fully mature and to provide wide screening and shade. She opined that the project should have a better screening system.
Commissioner Howard Brunner said the hotel and its rooms and the housing units should have a space for pets to do go to the bathroom since more and more people have pets and travel with their pets.
Commissioner Connor McKay said he’d like to see a designated pedestrian and bike pathway somewhere in the project and Atmore noted that the project will have connections to the city’s Foss Creek Trail.
Commissioner Jerry Eddinger was concerned about costs and rent in the retail and mixed-use area and wondered if small shops and retailers will be able to successfully operate. He did say he thought the project was well thought out.
“The project is really thought out and I think they (the developer and designer) listened to the city and planning commission and came back with something that we can all accept. It is a very nice project,” Eddinger said.
While the public had a chance to provide input during the design review workshop there were no public comments.
Next step
In terms of next steps for the Village project, the project will return to the planning commission for a formal public hearing and review.
