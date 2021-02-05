The Healdsburg Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 9 to hold a public hearing and discuss the possibility of providing a one-year extension to Eden Housing Inc. for the construction of a 41-unit affordable housing apartment building on Lot 7 of the Mill District project, which crews broke ground on earlier this month.
The current design review permit for construction is set to expire on Feb. 22, 2021.
Lot 7 of the Mill District is around .86 acres was part of the former NuForest Products lumber mill site.
The lot is currently paved with asphalt and does not have any existing buildings and sits next to a storage warehouse on the east side and McDonald’s to the west of the site.
Overall, the Mill District consists of 15,000 square feet of commercial space, a 53-room hotel and up to 208 residential units, as well as associated site improvement work. The project was approved by the city in early 2019.
Tentative parcel map public hearing
At Tuesday’s meeting the commission will hold a second public hearing and consider approving the subdivision of a 0.73-acre site on Powell Avenue into two single-family residential lots.
According to the proposal, Lot 1 would be 9,217 square feet and Lot 2 would be much larger at 22,470 square feet. The lot currently contains one single-family dwelling, which is located on the proposed second lot, as well as a garage with an accessory dwelling unit.
Each of the proposed lots will have private driveways. The city’s fire and public works departments have reviewed the proposed access drive and found it to be consistent with their specific standards for access and fire safety.
The project was also reviewed by the Healdsburg Public Works Department and the city’s utility department and both departments confirmed that water, sewer, gas, storm drain and electricity facilities are available to serve this project.
The project is categorically exempt from an environmental review.
How to watch the meeting
The Feb. 9 meeting will start at 6 p.m. Folks can view the meeting by going to: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx .
If you are participating in the meeting remotely, public comment may be submitted live during the public comment period.
To view the meeting agenda and packet visit: https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_02092021-1194?packet=true.
