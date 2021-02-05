Despite the wild and unprecedented year that was 2020, the $2-5 million segment of the local real estate market continued to surge according to a 2020 market report recently released by Pennypacker Ziedrich Healdsburg Sotheby’s.
The report, released by Sotheby’s Real Estate Agents Bob Pennypacker and Eric Ziedrich, reveals changes in last year’s market by taking a look at dollar volume, unit volume and average sales prices.
Dollar volume is useful in understanding the overall vibrancy of a market and submarkets, while unit volume measures the number of sales transactions.
For dollar volume they compare each year with the same five price segments, under $1 million, $1-2 million, $2-3 million, $3-5 million, and above $5 million.
“2020 began a bit more active than 2019 across all market segments,” Pennypacker said in a video presentation of their market report.
When the first stay-at-home order was implemented in March 2020 home showings transitioned to a virtual setting, and as work at home took precedence over working from the office, many migrated outside of the city to more rural areas such as wine country.
“For those of us in real estate it accelerated the trends that were already on the move, including virtual showings and more and better digital content,” Pennypacker said.
The option of being able to show homes in person wouldn’t return until May 2020.
“The first stay-at-home order came on March 19 and this didn’t stop any active escrows, but we couldn’t show homes again until May 6,” Ziedrich said. “Percentage wise, while the other segments remained virtually unchanged, the $2-5 million dollar segments grew by over 70%.”
Interactive bar graphs in the presentation showed some of the five pricing segments dipping down, but as June, July and August rolled in sales went up a bit in various price segments.
“By Oct. 13, 2020 starts to pass the entire year of 2019 in dollars,” Pennypacker said.
Ziedrich noted that this momentum keeps on going.
“In terms of numbers of transactions, the segment below $1 million continues to be the most active segment of our market,” they said.
The $2-5 million price segment has also surged over the last year, however, 2020 numbers continued to fall behind until real estate was declared as an essential business later on in the pandemic.
Average sales prices
Since Sotheby’s works with such a wide variety of price points, the average sales prices don’t hold that much meaning, however, “Where we make some sense of this is looking at the dollars per square foot and comparing that to the year (Before that),” Pennypacker said.
According to Realtor.com, the median home price for the Healdsburg area code is $1.1 million. The median listing home price per square foot is $626 and the median sold home price is $975,000.
The median home price for Sonoma County overall is $699,000. The median listing home price per square foot is $426 and the median sold home price is $665,000.
Ziedrich said the shelter in place orders had virtually no impact on price, although at the county’s annual economic forecast presentation last week UCLA economist Dr. Jerry Nickelsburg told virtual attendees that housing affordability may worsen for working families and others.
As the economy tries to limp to recovery Nickelsburg said new construction, record housing sales and higher home prices will be a growth area to the local economy in addition to regional visitors and tourism.
To view the market report visit: https://www.flipsnack.com/8FF9C86D75E/2020-market-report.html?utm_campaign=2020-market-report-healdsburg&utm_content=2020-market-report&utm_medium=email&utm_source=activepipe
