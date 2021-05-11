A 27-year-old Santa Rosa man was issued a citation for trespassing on May 2 after entering a home on Westmont Court after escaping the ambulance bay at Healdsburg District Hospital with an IV still in his arm.
The man, Salvador Oseguera, was charged with probation violation and trespassing and was cited and released to appear in court following the home intrusion.
The incident took place around 4 p.m. on May 2 when the Healdsburg Police Department received a call from Westmont and University Street reporting an intruder in the upstairs area of the home.
According to reports, the caller told dispatchers that he was armed with a .45 caliber handgun and was holding the intruder at gunpoint.
Healdsburg police arrived on scene while dispatch received a call reporting an arrestee who had escaped the Healdsburg hospital ambulance bay.
The subject description matched that of the man being held at gunpoint by the homeowner.
Oseguera was detained and taken back to the hospital to have the IV removed and was cited with trespassing according to Healdsburg Police Lt. Matt Jenkins.
According to Jenkins, no one was injured during the incident.
Oseguera has two prior arrests in the county for possession of drugs, driving under the influence and hit and run resulting in property damage according to the Sonoma County Court Case Lookup
He has five prior arrest warrants.
