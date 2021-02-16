The Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) Board of Trustees has a small agenda for its next meeting on Feb. 17, however, Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel will present a series of reports on vital topics such as plans for school reopening, intervention, social emotional learning and distance learning engagement support.
The board will also enter into an early discussion to consider forgoing the 2020-21 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and will start at 6 p.m.
Reports
Distance learning support
Vanden Heuvel will present to the board of trustees a report on support and intervention practices that HUSD is offering to its students who are struggling with engagement, attendance and poor grades during distance learning.
At the elementary level, Healdsburg Elementary School and Fitch Mountain are supporting students’ social-emotional needs through lunchtime clubs and activities, referrals for counseling, monthly virtual family nights and daily class check-ins with students.
Academic support systems include small group or one-on-one support with paraprofessionals, small group or one-on-one support with intervention teachers, after school reading labs and after school math labs.
At the junior high level, academic and attendance support includes daily text, email and call generated for any student who is absent for one or more class periods; weekly phone call for any student who is below 60% engagement/attendance for the previous week; referrals to the Boys & Girls Club for students who demonstrate lack of engagement from home; calls and home visits from principal, school counselor, parent outreach coordinator for students who consistently demonstrate less than 60% attendance/engagement; Aeries student/parent grade portal access; academic counseling; teacher office hours; instructional support from paraprofessionals and student advisor; math support classes; progress reports; meetings and phone calls with individual teachers, principal, school counselor and/or parent outreach coordinator; and academic advisory.
Social-emotional support includes social-emotional check-ins in class and in academic advisory; individual teacher check-ins with students; and social-emotional counseling.
The high school level has similar academic, attendance and emotional support systems in place.
Update on plans for reopening
Next up, Vanden Heuvel will discuss HUSD’s rigorous path toward reopening.
According to the agenda item report, the extensive planning and securing of necessary resources and personal protective equipment for reopening is near completion, however, the district still has to complete their COVID-19 safety plan and their site-specific plans.
Stakeholder input from school leadership teams, school governance councils and district bargaining units is required for the plans before they can be submitted to the Sonoma County Department of Public Health for review.
The district also has to reach negotiated agreements with the Healdsburg Area Teachers’ Association (HATA) regarding conditions for a return to campus.
According to the agenda report, CSEA and HUSD came to a tentative agreement on Feb. 11 and HATA and the HUSD are “close” to reaching an agreement. Upcoming negotiation talks are set for Feb. 23 and March 2.
The school board then has to approve the plans for returning to in-person learning and communication with parents and other stakeholders must be an ongoing process.
While the district is still in the early stages of working on reopening, elementary school staff are getting vaccinated this week with the Moderna vaccine.
Discussion item
The other “big ticket item” on the agenda is a discussion considering whether or not to forgo the 2020-21 CAASPP.
The CAASPP, which includes English Language Arts, math and science tests, is generally given to students in grades 3-8 and 11. The CAASPP was waived last year due to the transition to distance learning and this year there are still many uncertainties.
The District’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Erin Fender, will provide information and context of planning underway related to CAASPP, ELPAC and Advanced Placement exams as well as local assessments in order to discuss next steps.
How to watch the meeting
To view Wednesday’s meeting, visit: https://husd.zoom.us/j/83810845919?pwd=aFRTUGlMUWMyTmJnaCs3TFYyMmc0QT09 .
To make a public comment during the public comment period you can email your comment to kmendonca@husd.com, or you make a comment live during the meeting at the appropriate time.
To view the agenda packet, visit: https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1531973298128/1372607913043/1579117143272258551.pdf?filename=February%2B17%252C%2B2021%2BBoard%2BMeeting.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.