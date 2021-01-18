Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel will present to the board of trustees an update on the planning process for reopening HUSD schools at the next school board meeting on Jan. 20.
In addition to Vanden Heuvel’s report, Healdsburg High School Principal Bill Halliday will present a plan for supporting the Marce Becerra Academy Class of 2021 students with adjustments to their graduation requirements based on individual needs. He’ll also discuss graduation plans for Healdsburg High class of 2021 students.
Also on the agenda is a discussion of Marce Becerra’s school plan for student achievement (SPSA).
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
Recognitions
District nurses Kristin Robinson and Varci Hansen will be recognized for their time making sure the HUSD has been following proper COVID-19 protocols over the last 10 months. The two nurses have also been assisting with contact tracing and support throughout the HUSD community.
HUSD reopening planning update
The school board will review the district’s draft health and safety plan along with the HUSD student and family handbook on COVID-19 safety.
The health and safety plan will be a living document and a comprehensive school resource that will include guidelines for reopening, communication and reporting of positive COVID-19 cases, sports conditioning, in-person assessments, transportation needs, substitute teachers and personal protective equipment (PPE).
The corresponding COVID-19 protection plan and school site-specific protection plans are currently under construction according to the agenda item report.
Student and family COVID-19 protocol and safety handbooks will be in both English and Spanish and will contain guidelines and expectations for HUSD families — such as when to keep students at home — guidelines on the use of shared school objects and food distribution, health and hygiene practices, school health office protocols, and other COVID related safety protocols.
With these plans in mind and handbooks in the works, the big question is when will schools reopen?
According to the agenda item report, the district still does not know. The agenda report cites March and April as the most likely time frame for reopening elementary schools.
Vanden Heuevel will discuss this question as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Safe School for All” proposal, a proposal yet to be approved by the state legislature that would allow schools to reopen in the purple tier at 28 per 100,000 adjusted case rate and calls for a Feb. 16 reopening date for transitional kindergarten to second grade.
Healdsburg High School (HHS) and Marce Becerra (MBA) graduation adjustments
According to the agenda item report, “The proposed changes to the HHS and MBA graduation requirements will give students struggling to juggle distance learning and the realities of multiple events since 2017 a lifeline to a better future. Wildfires, floods, power shut-offs and the COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted and impacted students’ ability to access their education.”
The proposed graduation requirement changes for the HHS class of 2021 include waiving the community service requirement, and creating an individualized graduation plan for HHS students that would be brought to the school board who would then consider which requirements could be waived.
A student with an individualized graduation plan would still be held to the state graduation requirements.
“Students who need an individual plan will be presented to the school board of trustees on a case by case basis with the rationale as to why any of the following requirements would need to be waived:
● One course of English (to match the state minimum of 3 years)
● Third course of Math
● Third course of science
● One course of language other than English or visual performing arts or career technical education, rather than all three
● One course of Freshman Seminar
● One course of Junior Seminar
● Elective credits.”
For Marce Becerra class of 2021 students the proposed graduation standards are:
Total of 180 credits: State minimum for core + HUSD specifics
I. Three years of English
II. Two years of Math (must include Integrated Math 1 or Algebra
III. Three years of Social Science (World History; US History; Civics/Econ)
IV. Two years of Science (life & physical)
V. Two years of Physical Education
VI. One year of language other than English, or visual performing art
VII. Two years of Career Technical Education
VIII. One year of Advisory
IX. Two years of Junior or Freshman Seminar (or electives like support classes)
Trustees will not vote on this item tonight, rather they will discuss these graduation requirement changes and the item will be brought back to a future meeting for formal approval.
School plan for student achievement
Lastly, the board will review MBA’s school plan for student achievement, a comprehensive document that lays out specific goals and planned programs for academic achievement that can be funded through the related application process.
How to watch Wednesday’s meeting
The meeting will be held via Zoom.
To view the agenda packet, visit: https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1531973298128/1372607913043/4082437822652331341.pdf?filename=January%2B20%252C%2B2021%2BBoard%2BAgenda%2BPacket.pdf
