With a packed agenda, the Healdsburg Unified School (HUSD) District Board of Trustees will be busy at their next regular meeting on March 17 at 6 p.m.
The board will consider approving the district’s COVID-19 Safety Plan and the revised memorandum of understanding for returning to in-person instruction between the California School Employees Association (CSEA) and the HUSD. The board will also consider approving the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for returning to in-person instruction between the district and the Healdsburg Area Teachers’ Association (HATA).
District staff will also provide reports on the plan for 2021 summer school and extending learning and on the district’s second interim budget report.
Action items
Elementary school is set to return to in-person learning on April 1 and secondary school, junior and high school, is set to return on April 5. With that comes the need for approved agreements with both district bargaining units, CSEA and HATA.
To that end, the school board will review and consider approving the two MOUs.
The MOU with the CSEA lays out work conditions, required COVID-19 protocols and extra duties that may occur due to COVID-19.
“The district agrees to follow the CSEA Collective Bargaining Agreement; however, the district and CSEA both agree that changes may be required that will have universal impacts, in addition to impacts specific to each job classification,” according to the agenda item packet. “This revised MOU represents a commitment to prioritize the health and safety of staff and students in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread while providing for the education of all students.”
To view the entire MOU and its agreements, visit https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1531973298128/1372607913043/4564719600573867683.pdf?filename=March%2B17%252C%2B2021%2BBoard%2BMeeting%2BPacket.pdf and scroll down to item 11.1 C.
The MOU with HATA outlines similar agreements and requirements and can be viewed in the same agenda packet.
In addition to approval of the MOU’s the board will consider approving the district’s COVID-19 Safety Plan. Safety plans are required to be posted on district and school websites prior to reopening.
The plan covers a vast array of COVID-19 protocols including school site cleaning practices, symptom checks, temperature checks, staff protocols and testing, mask wearing, social distancing, safe egress and ingress protocols, cohorting practices and use of personal
protective equipment.
To view the plan details and a list of frequently asked questions, visit: https://www.husd.com/pf4/cms2/view_page?d=x&group_id=1531973298154&vdid=i23e2qd8i559.
Plan for summer school
The district’s director of curriculum and instruction, Erin Fender, will present to the board plans for summer school and extended learning.
The current proposed plan is to have two-three week sessions taught by HUSD teachers from June 15 to July 2 and July 12 to Aug. 6.
Classes would be from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday and according to the agenda item packet, the program would be very similar to last year’s program but would “hopefully be in person.”
The Healdsburg High School summer credit recovery program is set to serve around 80-100 students.
Courses to be offered include ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th-grade English, Integrated Math I and Integrated Math II, Biology, Agriculture Biology and Spanish. There will also be online coursework for completing other graduation requirement subjects.
Summer migrant education for grades 6-12 will continue to be offered through the Adelante program and is proposed to consist of a six-week distance learning program for credit deficient students through the Butte County Office of Education. The program is slated to run from June 21 to July 29.
The ninth-grade STEM Academy will be conducted in a hybrid method due to COVID and will mostly be classroom based with Zoom meetings with industry and business leaders. The academy may be able to do a few outdoor visits of local businesses.
For junior high school summer learning the proposed program includes two sessions from June 15 to July 2 and July 26 to Aug. 6. There’ll be at least one teacher/class in the areas of English Language Arts, math, and the Bridge Program.
Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
Healdsburg Elementary School summer learning will also have two sessions that will run from June 15 to July 2 and July 26 to Aug. 6 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.
According to the agenda item packet, the hope is to host at least two classes of 12 to 15 students for each grade level of rising first to fifth graders.
One class will focus on English Language Arts and one will be focused on math and most students will get over an hour in each subject with a short recess in between.
Second interim budget report
According to the agenda item packet, at least twice a year the school board is required to certify the district’s ability to meet its financial obligations for the current and subsequent two fiscal years.
“The administration is recommending that the board file a positive Second Interim since the district believes, based on the latest information available and current assumptions, that it can meet its financial obligations for 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23,” the agenda item report states.
The Second Interim Budget Report is also a snapshot of the local education agency’s revenue and expenditure forecast for the current fiscal year.
According to the agenda item report, “The Second Interim Report is from July 1 through Jan. 31, projects financial activity through June 30 and must be submitted to the county office of education no later than March 17. The Second Interim Report contains detailed budget data, multi-year projections, estimated cash flow and other supplemental budget reports.”
As stated, the financial position is positive and the estimated 2020-21 reserve level is at 15.62%.
To view the full budget report, visit: https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1531973298128/1372607913043/4564719600573867683.pdf?filename=March%2B17%252C%2B2021%2BBoard%2BMeeting%2BPacket.pdf and scroll down to item 11.3 b.
How to view Wednesday’s meeting:
To view the meeting follow these directions:
Meeting link: https://husd.zoom.us/j/86375580220?pwd=SVYzbmZjOGs1S21sSk5PR0tzd1F4UT09
Meeting ID: 863 7558 0220
Passcode: 952036
One tap mobile+16699009128,,86375580220#,,,,*952036# US (San Jose) Dial by your location+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 863 7558 0220
Passcode: 952036
To make a public comment send your comments to kmendonca@husd.com, or raise your virtual hand during the public comment session and wait for your name to be called.
