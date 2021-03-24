Despite having a healthy amount of reserves under their belt, the Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) is projecting deficit spending for the current year and for 2021-22 according to an HUSD second interim budget report.
Although the district’s financial position at the second interim report is positive, the district is currently projecting to deficit spend $1,351,482 and a deficit of $460,320 for 2021-22 due to an increase in school salary wages, increased costs for special education and loss of revenue from the closure of Healdsburg Charter School.
At least twice a year the school board is required to certify the district’s ability to meet its financial obligations for the current and subsequent two fiscal years and despite the projected deficit spending, the district will be able to meet its financial obligations and the board voted unanimously at its most recent meeting to certify the interim budget and report.
The Second Interim Report is from July 1 through Jan. 31 and projects financial activity through June 30 and must be submitted to the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) no later than March 17.
“The second interim is a snapshot in time of the fiscal year,” said Debbie Odetto, the district’s director of business services.
Revenue outlook
As a basic aid school district, the HUSD receives the bulk of its revenue from local property taxes.
According to the Sonoma County Treasurer Tax Collector’s estimates and district projections, years 2020-21 and 2021-22 include a reduction of $404,917 due to the October 2019 Kincade Fire.
Funds also come to the district from the city’s dissolution of the redevelopment agency, however, the fund projections from this source tend to be unpredictable.
“Revenues of $3.6 million in 2014-15, $1.5 million in 2015-16, $2.0 million in 2016-17, $2.4 million in 2017-18, $2.8 million in 2018-19, and $3.2 million in 2019-2020 show the volatility of this revenue stream,” the budget report states.
SCOE advocates that the district should only budget 50% of 2019-20’s total, yet the district budgeted 85% at the budget adoption.
According to the report, “The January 2021 distribution was 10% less than January of 2020, therefore the district has adjusted the budget to 80% for the June 2021 disbursement to reflect this decrease.”
In terms of COVID aid, the district has received learning loss mitigation allocations based on 2019-20 enrollment. The district received $1,121,115 and it may receive $110,025 for the closed charter school.
A second round of elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds were approved by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. The funding for California is estimated to more than $6.7 billion with at least 90% required to be disbursed based on Title I allocations.
According to Odetto, the district has not yet been given any official information on the amount of funds that may come from the act.
Additionally, “We’ve received notice of more COVID-19 resources coming and the governor’s January proposal shows an increase in the cost of living adjustment (COLA), which is all good news, but doesn’t really impact HUSD because we’re basic aid,” Odetto said during the March 17 HUSD school board meeting.
In 2020-21, the district will also receive $269,160 from the State Education Protection Account. In terms of unrestricted federal revenues, the District has received $9,700 for 2020-21.
Unrestricted local revenue typically comes from things like facility rentals, usage fees and local grants. The 2021-22 budget for this has been decreased due to the pandemic and the loss of these revenues.
Expenditures update
HUSD anticipates having negative monthly cash balances in the general fund for two months during the 2020-21 school year. The General Fund, including Fund 17 Reserve, cash balance on June 30, 2021 is estimated to be $1,535,139, according to the district’s budget summary.
As previously mentioned, the deficit spending is due in part to salary increases and other increased expenses.
Employees received a 6.50% salary and benefit increase along with a 2% equivalent one-time bonus in 2020-21, on top of a 3.50% increase that all employees received on July 1, 2019.
“In 2020-21 STRS decreased, by 0.95%, from 17.10% to 16.15%, while PERS increased by .979%, from 19.721% to 20.70% (on top of a 1.659% increase in 2019-20). Workers’ compensation rates dropped 0.22%, from 1.42% to 1.20%,” according to the report.
CalSTRS and PERS is the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.
The health benefit caps were increased by 12% for both certificated and classified employees but no other changes in salary-driven cost rates or health benefit caps are assumed for 2020-21. Additional significant increases to PERS are included for 2021-22 and 2022-23.
For school materials and supplies, site and departmental budgets have been adjusted as necessary and budget expenditures have increased by $40,000 since the first interim budget report, and utility and other overhead costs increased this year.
More specifically, the 2020-21 restricted expenditure budget has increased “significantly” due to the pandemic and increased needs for personal protective equipment, technology and software, students and teacher materials, and preparations for the return to in-person instruction.
For all these reasons, the budgeted expenditures have increased by $312,000 since the budget was adopted.
For special education the contribution is budgeted to be $3 million for 2020-21 and beyond. According to Odetto, this means the district’s special education programs cost $3 million more than the district receives in revenues to run the program.
For school site routine maintenance, the district is required to spend roughly $835,623 on “routine restricted maintenance” for the 2020-21. So far in utilizing these funds, the district has hired an additional maintenance worker with this requirement.
Reserves
Based on all of the revenue and expenditure projections, the district is estimated to end the year with a 15.62% reserve. The school board’s mandated reserves level is 13.33%.
District reserves are projected to drop down to 12.17% for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Odetto’s report noted that these are uncertain times and there are many variables that could improve the district’s financial well-being in the next 12 to 24 months.
According to the report, the most critical of these will be the amount and the timing of property tax revenues from both traditional sources and former redevelopment agency property taxes.
“I’m projecting a 15.62% reserve this year and 12.17% next year and 10.62% the third year out, which is clearly a positive indication for second interim. I do think this will get better as I get closer to closing the books … I’ll be moving more of the expenses out of the general fund to the COVID resources as I receive more,” Odetto said.
To view the full second interim budget report, visit: https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1531973298128/1372607913043/5244186900620927654.pdf?filename=March%2B17%252C%2B2021%2BBoard%2BMeeting%2BPacket-final%25281%2529.pdf
