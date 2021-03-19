Healdsburg High School (HHS) is planning to welcome students back on April 5. According to the Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD), the HHS staff received their first round of vaccinations in January through the Alliance Medical Center.
The district has sent Healdsburg Elementary School, Fitch Mountain Campus, Healdsburg Junior High and HHS families surveys to complete; as well as an HHS reopening survey to see what type distance learning the families/students prefer. For now, HHS is ready to open its doors in a hybrid learning model.
The district is following COVID-19 safety procedures for the students' return by setting up washing/sanitizing stations and arranging desks in a socially distant manner (six feet apart) in the classrooms.
“All the students when they arrive on campus, will go through three identified entrances and everybody will get a health check-up. You will get a band every day; yellow for Monday, green for Tuesday, red for Wednesday and black for Friday so we know you have gotten through a health screening,” stated Bill Halliday, the principle of HHS. The school and the staff are following the state and federal government mandates and guidelines for their cleaning procedures as stated in the HUSD ‘Reopening Update’ on Feb. 26.
“We first limit the number of students on campus at any particular time and the students will be split into two stable groups, group A and group B; each group will come to school twice a week but when you're not on campus you will still be zooming in your classes. The most important thing is separating students into groups of 11-15 in the classroom, have only half the number of kids on the campus, and limit the number of transitions,” Halliday said.
HHS is being mindful of the students with anxiety and emotional needs since it has been a long time since students have been in in person class.
“The week after Spring Break, the entire staff will go through mandatory training about proper protocols and teachers will do a one-hour training, to get yourself in the right mindset because it has been a long time since students have been back to school and it’s been emotionally challenging for our students as well as our adults,” he said. “We want to make sure that our teachers are trained as best as possible for students who are going to be suffering from anxiety and concern.”
Although there are different concerns about school reopening from students, the excitement is still in the air as students are hopeful to finally be able to go back to life before COVID-19.
A senior in HHS, Fiona Affronti, is looking forward to going back to school in April. “I can’t wait to be face-to-face and get to see my class a few last times before we all graduate and go our separate ways,” she said.
Suddenly going back to a long schedule after a year online with short synchronous classes, students may become overwhelmed with having to go through the trouble of readapting to a new system of school only two months before the end of the school year.
“I think that with social distancing right now, school reopening seems a bit unnecessary,” stated Aniesa Vasquez, a junior in HHS. “I feel like we've all adapted to online school and everything online that it would be stressful to just go back to in-person school.”
There are many aspects to which Vasquez finds it difficult to go back to school. “My living situation has changed and I also have more home responsibilities now because of COVID-19 as well as personal stress,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez also remarked on how she is worried about students following the safety guidelines. “For my circumstances at least, going back to school right now doesn't seem like an option,” she concluded.
Logan Lumetta, another junior at HHS, expressed excitement about school reopening and said that he is “Glad to go back to school even if it is for a month or two.”
However, Lumetta is a bit sad that he doesn't get to be in the same group as his friends. Lumetta added, “I am really appreciative of every teacher and staff working so hard to get us back.”
There are also those who are still a bit unsure how they feel about schools reopening. Citlaly Rosillo, a sophmore in HHS is excited yet concerned about the safety of going back. “I think it's one step closer to going back to ‘normal’ but I feel as though people will not follow the social distancing rules,” Rosillo said.
According to Halliday, in order to keep with health guidelines, the school will have hand sanitizing stations inside and outside, have faucets open with lots of soap and have drinking fountains closed. Students will also be instructed to walk in opposite directions for social distancing.
“At the end of the school the day, unless you are part of an activity group or any sports, the students will be asked to leave campus so we can do deep cleaning every single night,” he said.
As April 5 approaches, the HHS staff and students are getting a clear view of what school reopening may look like.
