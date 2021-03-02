After much deliberation the Healdsburg City Council voted 4-1 to accept the most recent speed and traffic survey and approve a related ordinance that would increase the speed limit by five mph on three city street segments and decrease the speed limit on two street segments.
The council also directed city staff to explore an option that wouldn’t increase the speed in the three areas where speed increases are proposed, the caveat being the three areas would not be speed enforceable.
“If those three segments remain with their current speed limit would not be enforceable, but everything else would be enforceable, and we can confirm that for our next meeting,” explained Larry Zimmer, the Healdsburg Public Works director.
According to Zimmer and California vehicle codes, the speed survey is necessary for setting a city’s enforceable speed limit.
“We get many requests for lowering speeds on (certain) roads and while we can put up any speed limit sign we want, it is not enforceable unless you go through a very specific process as set by the California Vehicle Code,” Zimmer said, referring to the specific speed survey process.
In Healdsburg the speed limit is enforced through radar monitoring.
“The only way we really do speed enforcement in Healdsburg is through the use of radar and lidar. That’s what we would be giving up if we departed from the speed survey recommendations. Unfortunately, I’d rather have the higher speed limit and the ability to enforce it. The vehicle code requires what it requires,” said Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke.
In order to set enforceable speed limits, the city conducts speed surveys with traffic and city engineers.
Zimmer explained how speed limits are determined and set through these speed surveys.
“Many of our streets, primarily residential, do not require speed surveys. They are automatically set at the 25 mph speed limit … You may have heard the term 85th percentile speed, this is how we set our speed limit, someone goes out and is checking the speeds of the vehicles going over a section of road and all that data is (compiled). Eighty-five percent of the vehicles drive at a specific speed or less, and that sets the speed limit,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer said the reason the 85th percentile is used as opposed to just setting a speed limit, is because a lot of people don’t follow the speed limit just because it’s a sign, they drive according to the street.
For instance, with a long straight away people will drive faster, but with a windy narrow road, people will drive slower.
“The reason you want to not try to control the speeds of the cars with a speed limit is then you get a range that’s much smaller than the vehicles are traveling. If you have a bigger differential between the speeds people are traveling then it’s less safe,” he said.
Zimmer said council members received an email from a member of the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition referring to the potential of changing this law of the 85th percentile.
“We’re following that very closely, but this is the current rule we have to follow and we’re setting the speed limits according to that,” he said.
According to the survey, three street segments are proposed to increase by 5 mph, one street segment is proposed to decrease by 5 mph and the other street segment is proposed to decrease by 10 mph.
The proposed changes are as follows:
-Chiquita Road between Highway 101 and Grove Street, 25 mph increased to 30 mph
-Front Street between Mason Street and Healdsburg Avenue, 25 mph increased to 30 mph
-Healdsburg Avenue between Exchange Avenue and Front Street, 25 mph increased to 30 mph
-Grove Street between Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, 35 mph decreased to 30 mph
-Kinley Drive between Westside Road and Magnolia Drive South, 45 mph decreased to 35 mph
Councilmember Ariel Kelley asked why the speed in the Healdsburg Avenue and Exchange Avenue area is going up, since the area is shifting from a more industrial to residential with the upcoming Mill District. She also asked if there’s another speed limit setting method they could use.
“Again, we’re not looking to increase. We must do these surveys every five to seven years and without that survey being done the speed limits just aren’t enforceable. Anyone who would take a speeding ticket to court would have it thrown out if we don’t have this documentation. So, to answer your question, as the street changes based on development, construction, etc. … we can do another street survey to see what the 85th percentile is and then hopefully reduce the speed in the future,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer said the only area of concern he had was with the Exchange Avenue change.
Healdsburg Avenue along the frontage of The Healdsburg School is not currently marked as a school zone because the current posted speed is 25 mph, however, because the updated traffic survey requires a 30 mph speed limit for the area the city will install pavement markings and street signage along this segment of Healdsburg Avenue indicating that there is a 25 mph school zone when children are present.
Still, this was a major area of concern for Councilmembers Skylaer Palacios and Kelley, Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez,and Head of The Healdsburg School Andy Davies, who expressed concern with the speed change during public comment.
“I do have some concerns about increasing the speed limit near a school. I realize there’s not signage for a school zone and that would be an improvement for the school,” Davies said. “The school serves about 210 elementary school children starting at age 4.5 all the way up to age 14 and we do have students who walk home, so I’m very concerned about an increase in speed in that area.”
Two other Healdsburg residents expressed concern with the speed increases around Chiquita Road, Front Street and Healdsburg Avenue, citing the frequent cyclist and pedestrian traffic in the area.
Jimenez said he has reservations on increasing the speed limit in the three proposed street segments, and would have a hard time supporting the speed survey.
The council also had general safety concerns with the changes, however, Burke reminded them that without accepting the speed survey and making the speed changes in the municipal code, then Healdsburg police could not enforce the speed limits.
“I would recommend that the city council proceed with the staff recommendation, so we still have the technology to do speed enforcement,” Burke said.
He added that speeding hasn’t been an issue at the street segments that will change. He said typical complaints to the department include folks not stopping at stop signs and talking on their cell phones.
“While I absolutely hear the concerns on some of the speed limits being raised or lowered, at the end of the day, this is a tool that our police department can use to actually enforce the rules and make sure that those streets are safe for our community members,” said Councilmember David Hagele.
Hagele then made a motion to accept the speed survey and introduce for first reading only an ordinance that updates the language of the municipal code with the up-to-date speed limits, however, the motion failed in a 3-2 motion.
Zimmer offered up a suggestion for moving forward.
He said the council could approve the ordinance as is, accepting the speed survey and modifying the municipal code with the speed limits, but then separate from the ordinance, direct city staff to not change the actual speed limit signs at the three sections where it increases so the speeds would stay at what they currently are, but would not be enforceable.
The council asked if all the speed limit changes could be approved and then not change the speed limit signs, but City Attorney Samantha Zutler said she would not recommend that course of action as a spending citation would likely be thrown out if someone challenged it in court.
After the council’s discussion with Zimmer and Burke on the matter Jimenez said he changed his mind after considering the fact that not making the speed change would result in unenforceable speed limit areas and he reoffered the motion.
The motion passed 4-1, with Councilmember Palacios giving the dissenting vote.
To view the speed survey results and the agenda item packet, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2060&Inline=True
