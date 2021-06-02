AVH Spirit of Sonoma

Alexander Valley Healthcare was awarded a Spirit of Sonoma award during a ceremony on May 21. Alexander Valley Healthcare was nominated by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce. Photo provided.

The Sonoma County Economic Development Board (EDB) announced the recipients of 20th annual Spirit of Sonoma Awards this week. Spirit of Sonoma honors those who contribute to the economic development and enhancement of the communities in which they live and work through donations of their time and expertise in support of local business, and in helping others.

Honorees are nominated by local chambers of commerce and organizations, totaling over 20 recipients. Recipients were honored during an awards ceremony in Santa Rosa on May 21, with each honoree having their own ceremony to recognize their contributions, according to the EDB.

“Over the course of the past year, our region has faced challenge after challenge. The recipients of this award have gone above and beyond to help others, to be a dependable source of stability, and to keep the spirit alive throughout Sonoma County,” said Sheba Person-Whitley, executive director for the EDB, in a statement.

Honorees in order of nominating organization:

Kelly Martin, Bodega Bay Area Chamber of Commerce

Alexander Valley Healthcare, Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce

Dino Bugica, Geyserville Chamber of Commerce

William Brand, Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce

Alma Bowen, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Robert and Stephanie Bisordi, Mark West Area Chamber of Commerce

Tyler Hedden, North Bay Leadership Council

Craig Lawson, North Coast Builders Exchange

Dave Weller, Northern California Engineering Contractors Association

Hotel Petaluma, Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce

Janal Reyes and Paula Brown, Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce

John C. Schubert, Russian River Chamber of Commerce

Marlene Soiland, Sonoma County Alliance

Jeff Carlton, Sonoma County Farm Bureau

Aphrodite Caserta, Sonoma County Hospitality Association

Senator Mike McGuire, Sonoma County Tourism

Bruce Le, Sonoma County Winegrape Commission

Alyssa Conder, Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce

Joan Churchill, Windsor Chamber of Commerce

Susannah Labbe, Windsor Chamber of Commerce

George Steffensen, Workforce Investment Board

