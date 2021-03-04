In previous years, the city of Healdsburg has given an annual “State of the City” address to inform its citizens where the city is at when it comes to meeting its goals, and how it plans to improve in the future. The last of these speeches was given in February of 2019 when then-mayor David Hagele addressed a crowd at a Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce breakfast. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, officials in Healdsburg’s government are not able to give an in-person report. Because of this, we contacted members of the city and chamber to provide a general update on where the city stands in the new year.
Finance
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought “uncertain economic times” for many cities across the state, including Healdsburg. Nationwide shutdowns made it difficult for many businesses to survive, forcing cities to postpone utility and rent payments. All things considered, however, Healdsburg ended the 2019-20 fiscal year with 106% more revenue than projected, leaving the city with a little over $8 million to end the year. According to the city’s financial and administrative services director Heather Ippoliti, this was 7.3% more than last year, putting the city in a good position in the coming year.
As of the city’s mid-year budget report, the general fund reserve is at 20.3%, nearly 10% less than the city council’s reserve policy of 30%. But the financial department within the city are hopeful, as Healdsburg begins to move out of the dreary days of the pandemic, that it will have a more positive economic future.
Connectivity and transparency
Throughout the past year, access to city resources has been limited, as citizens have been told to stay at home and avoid person-to-person contact. To address this, the city of Healdsburg has gotten creative, and provided as many alternatives as possible to keep citizens connected to city resources.
One example of this is the transfer box which has been set up in front of the Planning Department due to the closure of City Hall, which allows citizens to easily advance their construction plans.
In addition, many meetings, such as city council meetings, now take place online, which leaves room for more community involvement.
According to Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell, the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged, rather than discouraged, public participation in government.
“It is much easier to participate in a meeting if you can do it from your own home,” she said. Mitchell emphasized the importance of transparency in city government and continues to collect public feedback on local issues and projects. “We will most likely continue to conduct Zoom meetings related to public issues, as well as be able to hold meetings in person,” she said.
Local Businesses
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on local businesses.
“The business community has struggled with the shutdowns and restrictions placed upon their businesses such as outdoor dining, limited capacity in retail and non-essential business closing”, Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce CEO Tallia Hart said.
Since March 2020, when nationwide shutdowns began, many businesses have been forced to close for months at a time, resulting in an extreme shortage of employee wages and rental finances. Because of this, many local businesses have been forced to close their doors, such as the beloved Raven Theater, which announced in September that it would no longer be in service. Even those that have remained open through the shelter-in-place orders have continued to struggle to attract customers, as most Healdsburg residents have been encouraged to stay at home.
To help combat this growing economic issue, the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce has provided online resources to keep business owners informed about changing protocols and regulations.
“The chamber has been representing Healdsburg businesses with local governments and agencies including the city, the county, the California state chamber and the national chamber to keep businesses up to date on issues at all levels,” said Hart.
Hart said the chamber plans to provide opportunities for downtown businesses to attract more customers, such as opening the streets, parklet programs and increasing parking areas.
COVID-19
One of the largest impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Healdsburg community has been the economic impact, said Mitchell.
“Our city benefits from visitors staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants, going to wineries and enjoying all the wonderful things the city has to offer,” she said, “With the shutdown, many people lost their jobs, they had to try to figure out how to work from home if that was even possible and home school their children.”
This is echoed throughout the country, as cities just like Healdsburg have seen record unemployment numbers. Healdsburg’s heavy dependence on the tourism industry, however, makes it especially susceptible to financial difficulty during this time. Additionally, the city is full of small businesses that depend on the benefits of tourism to stay open. Healdsburg’s government has taken steps to combat these issues, including establishing a small business loan program, reducing electric rates to those who need it and preventing utility shutoffs during the pandemic.
To help local businesses safely attract customers, the city allowed businesses to expand into small areas of the street and closed certain streets to encourage COVID-friendly business interaction. Camp HBG 2.0, a supervised learning environment for elementary-aged distance learners, was also opened by the city to allow working parents to return to their jobs.
As the pandemic continues to rage across the country, a new hope has emerged: vaccinations. The city plans to assist local residents in receiving their vaccinations by setting up vaccination clinics and ensuring that all eligible individuals acquire their shots as soon as possible.
“It feels as though we are on the downside of this,” said Mitchell, “but we need to remain vigilant and be sure everyone continues to social distance, wash hands and wear masks.”
