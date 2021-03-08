Summit State Bank has a unique program that supports dozens of local nonprofit organizations. Earlier this month it distributed $404,162 to 182 nonprofits that participate in its Nonprofit Partner Program. The recipients are all bank customers and participants in the Partner program. Some of the local recipients included the Career Technical Education Foundation, Farm to Fight Hunger, Council on Aging, the Sonoma County Humane Society and the Sonoma County Local News Initiative.
“We are very proud of the relationships we have built with our Nonprofit Partners,” said Bank CEO Brian Reed. “We believe it is important to give back to the community we serve and reinvest our dollars for the betterment of our community.”
Since its inception in 2009, the bank has contributed more than $2.4 million to Sonoma County nonprofits.
Nonprofit organizations that are bank customers at Summit, earn a percentage on their annual balances in their checking, savings or other accounts. For instance, the bank pays .95% interest to a nonprofit with a non-interest bearing account and .25% on interest-bearing accounts.
Summit State Bank also supports local nonprofits through its Summit Day of Service program where bank employees volunteer on behalf of a nonprofit’s program or fundraiser. The bank also encourages its employees to serve on the boards of nonprofits. Summit State Bank has five branches in Sonoma County in Healdsburg, Rohnert Park and Petaluma, with two branches in Santa Rosa at Montgomery Village and on Bicentennial Drive.
— Rollie Atkinson
