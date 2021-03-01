On Feb. 26 Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization, launched a hazard tree and vegetation reduction operation in the hills above the 8000 block of Mill Creek Road, the area west of Healdsburg that got hit hard by the 2020 Walbridge Fire.
Thirty Team Rubicon volunteers conducted chainsaw operations, created defensible space and removed hazardous vegetation and trees, many of which were burned by the fire, on a Mill Creek property owned by COPE member Dan Grout.
The operation lasted through Sunday, Feb. 28.
“Communities like Mill Creek have been working hard on their community wildfire protection plans (CWPP) and have done a great job putting together projects and so now we’re here just trying to help them get those projects done hopefully before the next fire hits,” said David Atkinson, the operation incident commander.
Countless trees, including oaks, madrones and others, on the site were marked for clearing with orange tape.
The work site is about three quarters of a mile long and Atkinson said it will take several iterations of the weekend-long operation in order to complete the work, which is made possible through a series of grants.
“We want to start chipping away at it so to speak,” Atkinson said as the sound of chainsaws hummed in the background.
Grout said almost all of the trees in the operation area are dead.
“They’re just standing and to the extent that we can create a defensible zone along the ridge that will allow firefighters and bulldozers to establish a fire line in the future that will help save homes, much the way the Cloud Ridge dozer line helped save homes in Palmer Creek and the more fuel breaks we have like this to slow down the fire, the more homes can be saved here in Mill Creek,” Grout said.
Grout’s been working with Mill Creek COPE co-founder Mark Farmer ever since the fire to help the community deal with all of the various stages of wildfire recovery.
The COPE also created their own CWPP for the Mill Creek neighborhood prior to the Walbridge Fire.
“We did what we thought was a pretty gold standard CWPP that had a lot of good reference material and all of the things that landowners need to know about, what to do to prevent a fire, what to do when a fire comes, how to manage property,” Grout said. “These parcels need to be managed and leaving it alone is not sufficient. The lack of management for 100 years has created this issue along with climate change — weather and drought — so we’re trying to help people (so) they know what to do to manage their forest properly to keep the fire danger lower.”
While many trees in the local habitat aren’t going to recover, Grout said the fire did spur some seed banks of native and non-native plants to sprout and in some areas of the forest where the fire was less severe the redwood giants will resprout.
“It might take them 100 or 1,000 years to look like what they used to, but they’ll come back. This area has burned several times, but not for 60 years or so, so it (the fire) was due and it was going to happen one way or the other,” Grout said.
Post fire the COPE group met virtually to review their CWPP and identify new wildfire mitigation projects.
“We had just gone through our post-fire prioritization of which projects we thought needed to happen (Chief of the Northern Sonoma County Fire District) Marshall (Turbeville) and (Healdsburg Fire Marshal/Division Chief) Linda (Collister) were part of that and had just come up with this fuel break as a priority item when we were starting to figure out how to get funds to do this, and so when we got the call from Linda and Team Rubicon saying we’re ready to help it was awesome,” Grout said.
Atkinson said when the vegetation and tree clearing work is complete they’ll pile debris for burn piles or bring out a chipper.
Before the vegetation management work, Team Rubicon conducted watershed work immediately after the fire and prior to the rains in order to help stabilize some slopes.
“Our winter has turned out to be much milder and there hasn’t been significant landslides…. We haven’t noticed any huge erosional issues yet,” Atkinson said.
Collister said the fire department and its partners have other vegetation management projects lined up.
“Right now we’re looking at Fitch Mountain, which of course has its own CWPP, in the city we have our open spaces, the Fitch Mountain Open Space Preserve, Healdsburg Ridge, the Callihan property and up north we have the COPE groups up on Chemise and Brack,” Collister said, adding if Team Rubicon sticks around Healdsburg Fire will have lots of projects for them.
Other operations around Healdsburg include an upcoming project with the Northern Sonoma County Fuels Crew, which will be clearing downed trees, clearing low-hanging branches and cleaning up drainages at the Fitch Mountain Villas Open Space and its surrounding properties.
The work is slated for March 1 through 6. Once the project is complete the fuels will be piled up and allowed to dry out until April when the crew will then conduct permitted burns of the piles.
The final phase of the operation will include a prescribed burn that will occur in May under the supervision of the Healdsburg Fire Department, Northern Sonoma County Fire District and the Northern Sonoma County Fuels Crew.
Additionally, Healdsburg Fire and the Healdsburg Community Services department have partnered with Sonoma County Ag+ Open Space, LandPaths and the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District to conduct fuel reduction work on the Fitch Mountain Open Space Preserve.
Chipping and permitted burns of the debris will occur after bird surveys are completed and the project area is approved by Ag+ Open Space.
