The old Madrona Manor Inn is set to reopen in late 2021 as The Madrona, a whole new luxury country hotel experience led and designed by interior designer Jay Jeffers.
A group of investors led by Jeffers and his brother Kyle Jeffers recently acquired the 22-acre property, hotel and Michelin-star restaurant.
"I am thrilled to be designing this hotel and restaurant for the new age of traveler, creating bold, spirited modern spaces and experiences that go beyond the expected. As a longtime resident of wine country, it was particularly important to me that this iconic property reflect an authentic sense of place and celebrate the farmers, families and personalities that make up Sonoma County," Jay Jaffers said in a statement.
The inn boasts 22 guest rooms and suites on eight acres of landscaped and wooded grounds with vineyard views.
The inn was originally built as a gabled private residence in 1881. Jeffers’ redesign will take inspiration from late 19th aestheticism, a style movement that championed “pure beauty and art for art’s sake,” emphasizing the visual and sensual qualities of art and design over practical considerations and styles.
“Jeffers' sophisticated design will embrace everything from animal motifs captured in fabric and art to ebonized mahogany furnishings, heavily carved and fantastical. More than 200 antiques and relics of world travels, including several pieces from the original owner, John Alexander Paxton, remain on the property, and Jeffers will showcase these alongside contemporary pieces and intrepid materials,” according to a press release regarding the inn.
Guest rooms will be spread across six buildings including the main mansion building, the carriage house and the paddock house, all of which will feature rooms with high ceilings, cozy seating nooks, balconies and wine country views.
The bungalows will offer a mix of studios, one-bedroom suits and secluded, one to two-bedroom bungalows, most of which will have working fireplaces, private exterior entrances and private balconies or patios.
The restaurant at The Madrona will be helmed by Chef Jesse Mallgren, who earned the restaurant a Michelin star every year for the past decade.
Outdoor dining will include a heated, open-air terrace overlooking the garden and indoor dining will be set within various rooms.
A “whimsical” menu will offer lunch and dinner options with an eclectic twist inspired by the seasons of California. The Madrona will also feature Hannah’s Bar, an intimate bar and cocktail lounge named after the property’s original matriarch, Hannah Paxton.
In addition to a full service restaurant and bar, the hotel will have a fitness studio featuring Peloton bikes, free weights, treadmills and a private outdoor area for yoga. The grounds will also have a half-acre vegetable and flower garden, which will be used by the restaurant and hotel daily.
The Madrona will be managed by the Mosaic Hotel Group, a collection of individually owned, branded, modern hotels under the umbrella of Palisades Hospitality Group.
