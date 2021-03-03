Residents want Measure V dollars to fund road maintenance, public safety and more
The Healdsburg Measure V — a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2012 — survey results are in and, as in previous years, residents surveyed said they’d like the bulk of the tax revenue to go towards street maintenance, fire and police public safety and economic development.
Throughout the Jan. 19 to Feb. 12 survey period 68 online surveys were collected and 1,114 print surveys were collected.
The survey was posted online and on city social media pages in both English and Spanish and were mailed to Healdsburg utility customers. The survey link was also featured in the Friday city manager update newsletter.
Now that the results are in, city staff has recommended that the city council allocate 50% of the tax revenue to street maintenance and repair and evenly distribute funds to fire and police public safety services, city facilities maintenance and economic development.
Those who participated in the survey said 30.5% of the measure funds should go to streets. Staff is proposing 50.1%, $1,140,00, to go to street maintenance. Residents said 10.5% should go to economic development and staff is proposing 7.1%, $162,500, go toward economic development.
Specifically, staff is envisioning that the streets funds be put towards several projects including pavement rehabilitation and pavement overlay. Pavement rehab would come with a $670,000 price tag and pavement overlay work is estimated to cost $470,000.
Even though street maintenance is costly, it’s typically better to approach street work sooner rather than later down the road when street conditions are even worse.
“If we let that slide it just gets worse and then it gets more expensive,” said Councilmember David Hagele. “So, I think having the priority on the streets comes back to the basic reason that we’re all here, to keep the water running and to (have) streets with no potholes and to keep things moving efficiently.”
In terms of economic development projects, city staff recommends putting the allocation towards the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce and low-income utility discounts.
Hagele and Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez said they’d like to see more support for businesses, especially around new business permitting fees and parklet program costs.
“I would like to set aside something so that we are showing that commitment to our business community,” Hagele said.
Those who participated in the survey said 14.4% should go to police public safety and 24.3% for fire public safety. Staff is proposing 10.3%, $233,636, for police and 9.5%, $215,184, for fire services.
Police public safety allocations would be for police positions and fire public safety allocations would be for the ongoing funding of two current firefighter positions, which amounts to $215,184.
Jimenez asked if the new licensed clinical social worker police liaison role is being funded with the Measure V allocation and Ippoliti said that particular position is being funded by the general fund.
Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke said they’ve received four good candidates for the position and will soon be conducting virtual interviews. They hope to have someone in the position by May 1.
Councilmember Ariel Kelley said she’d like to see funds for emergency operation center operations and both Kelley and Councilmember Skylaer Palacios said they’d also like to see funds go towards wildfire mitigation work and vegetation management.
Healdsburg Fire Marshal/Division Chief Linda Collister said the city already has a weed abatement program, which residents must complete themselves, and the fire department often works with other agencies through the use of grants to do vegetation management in city open spaces and in areas mostly outside of the city’s jurisdiction.
She said if the city of Healdsburg were to create its own community wildfire protection plan (CWPP) then it would allow the department and the city to apply for more grants for fire fuel vegetation work and other mitigation measures.
Kelley said she’d support looking into a city CWPP and the costs associated with creating one.
Folks who took the survey said 7.5% should go to city facility infrastructure work and maintenance and staff is proposing 6.8%, $154,022, for facility work.
Proposed projects for the city facility allocation include connecting the police department heating, ventilation and air condition system to the generator, conducting tree removal work at the fire department, adding sanitizing stations at the senior center, adding additional doors in the community center conference room and repairing the fire department bathrooms.
The fire department would also like wildland portable radios, a cost of $45,474.
Residents who participated in the survey said 4.3% should go towards general fund reserves and the city budget and staff is proposing 4.4%, $100,000, for general fund reserves. City staff is also proposing 6.6.%, $150,000, for the city’s community services fund reserves.
In the resident survey folks allocated 5.8% of tax revenue to other needs. These other needs included affordable and low income housing, homelessness and parks and recreation.
Support for Corazón
Councilmember Kelley recused herself from this portion of the discussion since she has a conflict of interest as the former Corazón CEO.
In previous years the city has allocated Measure V funds to local nonprofit Corazón for their various community and Latino outreach services, however, this year that process might look a little bit different.
For the 2021-22 fiscal year there isn’t currently a recommended funding for Corazón from Measure V since the current year allocation of $40,000 is expected to spill over into the 2021-22 fiscal year and since the city is working on a contract of services with the nonprofit.
“In fiscal year 2017-18 we spent about $25,710, in 2018-19 $24,000, and in 2019-20 $35,000 and again, that’s not necessarily the allocations, that’s the amount that was spent. If an allocation wasn’t spent fully in one fiscal year it was carried over to the next fiscal year. The current year’s allocation for 2021 is $40,000. To date the city has not received an invoice, but I understand that a contract at this point has not been executed and that the city and Corazón are working on the scope of that agreement,” Ippoliti said.
Healdsburg Community Services Director Mark Themig explained that they’re currently working on the city contract with Corazón.
“With the staffing changes at Corazón late last fall we took a step back from implementing that (the contract) until their new CEO was in place and Glaydon de Freitas is now part of Corazón and we’re working on pulling together the scope of services … so we can put that into a PSA and also we have a lease agreement we have with Corazón for use of classrooms so those two pieces are coming together,” Themig said.
Any funds not spent this year on Corazón will automatically carry over into next fiscal year.
“That is part of the logic that went into us not necessarily suggesting funding for 2021-22 because I believe that some of that $40,000 will be carried over,” Ippoliti explained.
Hagele said he thinks that finding the right allocation amount following the contract determination and city goal setting session would be a smooth way forward.
Jimenez said he’d like to see a more robust commitment and allocation to Corazón.
“I think it’s really important to note that with nonprofits these days, much of the fundraising that comes to them is their restricted funds so an operational budget is different than whatever emerging needs are happening in the community and so I agree that finding the right, correct amount after our goal setting makes sense,” Jimenez said. “In the future I’d like to see a more robust commitment to Corazón from the city of Healdsburg because of the pandemic and because of the fires.”
2020-21 fiscal year Measure V fund balance
“Right now, the fund balance is literally negative $27,000. We’ve spent more than we have received, but we’ve only received half of the year’s revenue at this point. We will receive the other half and there are over $788,000 in projects in progress,” Ippoliti said.
Projects in progress include:
-Chamber of Commerce agreement, $25,000. Paid quarterly, final quarter to be paid on or by April 1, 2021.
-Communication tower replacement, $110,000. Design in progress by Power Engineers Inc.
-Dispatcher funding, $24,332. Funds transferred quarterly, final transfer on or by April 1, 2021.
-Firefighter funding (two current positions), $53,796. Funds transferred quarterly, final transfer on or by April 1, 2021.
-Foss Creek pathway project, $325,236. Project contract awarded in September 2020 to Rege Construction.
-Healdsburg Avenue crosswalk at Memorial Bridge, $24,230. Materials purchased, work to begin soon.
-Latino outreach and support for Corazon, $40,000. Ongoing discussions regarding scope of work taking place.
-Low income utility discounts, $14,715. Amount is based on actual discounts provided and four months for this remain.
-Miscellaneous bike projects, $25,000. Includes bike wayfinding signage and bike racks planned to coincide with completion of miscellaneous sidewalk project.
-Miscellaneous sidewalk and pedestrian projects, $68,165. Sidewalk gap closure on Front Street from the terminus of the Foss Creek pathway to the bridge, construction to start in early April.
-Pedestrian ramp replacement, $44,000. On hold waiting council approval.
-Police officer funding, $34,077. Funds transferred quarterly, final transfer on or by April 1, 2021.
