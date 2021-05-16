A fully involved vegetation fire broke out under the old train trellis bridge near the Syar Industries property in Healdsburg in the early morning hours of May 14.
According to Healdsburg Fire Department Division Chief Fire Marshal Linda Collister, the call for the fire came in at abou 12:06 a.m. Friday morning.
Responding agencies included Healdsburg Fire, the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District, Sonoma County Fire Protection District and CalFire.
As reports of the fire started coming in, nearby residents posted photos to social media and one resident shared a video where you can see the orange flames and hear the snapping and popping of the burn.
According to Collister, the fire was in a thicket of Arundo Donax, a highly invasive and flammable reed-like plant that grows along the banks of the Russian River. The invasive species is often mistaken for bamboo.
Allegedly the fire was near an encampment, however, the cause of the fire was undetermined according to Collister.
She said the Arundo plant is highly flammable and can grow four inches in one day along the Russian River.
The fire was cleared some time around 2:30 a.m. on May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.