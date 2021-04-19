On Sunday, April 18, volunteers picked and cleaned up a whopping 1,339 pounds of trash during the fourth annual Dry Creek Valley trash pick-up, an event coordinated by Dry Creek Vineyards, the Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley, the Dry Creek Valley Association and the Clean River Alliance.
Thirty-two volunteers, following social distancing protocols, came together to clean the main roads and thoroughfares of Dry Creek Valley.
The annual event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic so the four participating organizations were eager to bring the event back this year.
“Sustainability isn’t a buzzword for us,” Dry Creek Vineyard President Kim Stare Wallace said in a statement. “It’s our way of life. Our goal is to leave the land in a better place for the next generation. We are committed to hosting the annual Dry Creek Valley Trash Pick-Up and doing our part for the valley that we call home.”
The 1,339 pounds of trash that was collected included:
● 135 pounds of recycling
● 50 pounds of wood
● 200 pounds of pressure treated wood
● 41 pounds of car parts
● 117 pounds of metal
● 140 pounds of tires
● 636 pounds of trash
Clean River Alliance provided necessary materials such as the trash grabbers, a long tool that resembles oversized tongs that are used to pick up trash, and Recology Sonoma Marin donated dumpsters for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.