Department responded to 1,851 calls last year
The Healdsburg Fire Department responded to 1,851 calls for service in 2020, a year that seemed to dish out a double whammy of disasters from COVID-19 to behemoth wildfires like the Walbridge Fire.
“In three years, we’ve had a little bit of an uptick again from 2019 and 2020. In total the fire department responded to 1,851 calls for service in 2020,” Healdsburg Fire Chief Jason Boaz said during the department’s annual report to the city council on April 5.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, medical calls dropped a bit in the first few months of COVID, but increased again a few months later.
“During the first few months of the pandemic we did see a downtick in medical calls because people were afraid to call 911, they didn’t want to go to the hospital, so we did see a downtick and then that picked right back up and now we’re busier than ever,” Boaz said.
He said there were a couple places in the city that had a number of COVID-19 positive people and the department then saw their medical call volume go up.
“There were times during spikes and surges where we probably were running five or six COVID calls a day throughout the city,” Boaz said.
Like previous years, most calls were medical-related and “good intention” calls followed by false alarm calls, public assist and fire-related calls.
“We’re tracking pretty much the same as previous years with fires being a relatively small percentage of 4 to 5%. Medical is remaining the same at about 44% even with the pandemic. One thing that caught my eye as the uptick in false alarms,” Boaz said.
Boaz said he doesn’t believe they’re actually responding to more false alarms. He said he thinks it’s in part due to a new record management software.
“It’s actually a great improvement for us and as we hit more calendar years on the books we’ll be able to dive a lot more into detail on our calls and create better reports, however, in the new software I found that the call types are a little different. Things that may have been a different call type in the old software are being categorized as a sub-category of false alarm,” he explained.
For example, in the old software, a carbon monoxide call that was caused by a bad battery would have been reported as a carbon monoxide incident. Now, such an incident would be reported as a false alarm.
In terms of department staffing there’s still a total full time paid staff of 13, including Chief Boaz and a division chief fire marshal Linda Collister. There are 23 active reserve firefighters on staff.
Mutual aid
The Healdsburg Fire Department continues to share coverage of Battalion 6/Region 6 with Geyserville and Cloverdale. The region extends from the border of Windsor to the Mendocino County line and to the east to Highway 128 near Calistoga.
Healdsburg covers two 48-hour shifts and then Geyserville covers two and Cloverdale covers two. Healdsburg Fire responded to mutual aid 58 times and received mutual aid 91 times this past year.
As far as strike team deployments, in 2020 there were five strike team deployments which helped with the Apple Fire, the Lake Fire, the LNU Lighting Complex Fire and the Glass Fire.
A strike team is a team composed of five engines of the same type with an assigned strike team leader. A task force is made up of engines of a different type with a task force leader.
“I always want to point out that when we do send resources out of the city, reimbursement comes from the state in prearranged agreements we have with CalOES. They reimburse us for staff time, equipment and for the engines. Most importantly, our current staffing levels are always maintained when we send resources out. Our number one priority is to protect the city,” Boaz said.
Fire service contracts
The department currently maintains two fire service contracts with the county of Sonoma. These contracts for service are for coverage of all unincorporated areas of Fitch Mountain and for 65 square miles of Dry Creek/Sotoyome near Rio Lindo and Bailhache.
According to Healdsburg Fire Department call statistics, Fitch Mountain generates an average of 44 calls per year and the Dry Creek/Sotoyome area generates an average of 217 calls per year.
Fire prevention department and inspections
“These are our planned check reviews by our fire prevention department. The planning reviews have quite a downtick in 2020 and I suspect that was because there were a lot less projects coming in because of the pandemic, although building permits were still high,” Boaz said.
In 2020 there were 32 planning reviews, 30 building permit plan reviews, 117 protection system reviews and 48 special hazards inspections. Boaz said the jump in protection system reviews is mainly due to the recent opening of the Montage hotel.
In terms of fire department inspections, there were 333 fire prevention construction checks, 61 checks by fire engines to local businesses, 14 schools/day care inspections and 108 hotel/motel/apartment inspections.
“There’s 14 (schools and daycares) in the city limits and we always make it a priority to inspect all 14 of those every year. That’s part of the SB 1205 reporting,” Boaz said.
Senate Bill 1205 requires the chief of any city or county fire department or district to inspect every building used as a public or private school within his or her jurisdiction once a year.
“Existing law requires every city or county fire department or district providing fire protection services that is required to enforce specified building standards to annually inspect certain structures, including hotels, motels, lodging houses and apartment houses, for compliance with building standards, as provided,” according to the bill text.
The inspection reports must also be officially reported to the city council.
“We had 100% compliance in 2019 and 98% compliance in 2020. We missed two inspections and that was mostly just a scheduling error in our software, and we fixed that as soon as we found that and inspected those other two,” Boaz said.
There were also many mandated certified and unified program agency (CUPA) hazardous materials, stormwater, fire and above and underground tank inspections throughout 2020.
There were 66 hazardous materials inspections, 44 hazardous waste inspections, 21 underground storage tank inspections, five above ground storage tank inspections, 39 stormwater inspections and 122 fire inspections. The CUPA inspections are led by Healdsburg Fire Division Chief Fire Marshal Linda Collister.
Healdsburg also does the CUPA inspections for the city of Sebastopol.
The Healdsburg Fire Department also has a city-wide annual weed abatement program where they inspect every parcel in the city. Collister is also the head of the weed abatement program.
Other vegetation management efforts include prescribed burns and fuel clearing work through collaborations with the Northern Sonoma County Fuels Crew, the Healdsburg Community Services Department, Sonoma County Ag + Open Space, the Fitch Mountain COPE group and the Northern Sonoma County Fire District.
Most recently Healdsburg Fire, with help from partnering agencies, conducted annual wildfire fuel reduction work at the Fitch Mountain Open Space Preserve during the last week of March. Boaz said they’re hoping to do more prescribed burns on Fitch Mountain and in other areas of town.
Councilmember Ariel Kelley asked what prevents the department from doing more prescribed burns.
Boaz said funding is the biggest obstacle.
“It’s time consuming and costs a lot of money. There are a lot of obstacles to work through,” he said.
He said a city-wide Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) would be helpful in getting more funding through grants for vegetation management work and prescribed burns. A CWPP is a detailed document that measures wildfire risks specific to an area and identifies ways to mitigate that risk in a comprehensive plan.
In terms of other wildfire prevention efforts, Boaz said South Fitch Mountain Road is set to get its own fire danger warning sign, which is being made possible by the Fitch Mountain COPE group.
The Walbridge Fire
“The Walbridge Fire was the noteworthy event of 2020. It was a very large incident started by a lightning strike. There were over 540 fires reported in the state so getting resources to the fire in the initial days was very difficult because it was burning in a remote area and there were so many fires burning,” Boaz said.
As the fire grew, the Healdsburg Fire Department was able to upstaff and call back the paid staff and reserves that were working a different fire down in Southern California.
“They drove all day from L.A. and got up here in the evening and went directly to the Walbridge Fire and worked all night,” Boaz said.
The Walbridge Fire — which amounted to 55,000 acres — was a crown fire where the fire is up off the surface of the ground and up in the trees. This type of fire burns hot and fast and is often hard to control once it reaches the crowns of the trees via ladder fuel.
“Between the Walbridge Fire, the Pocket Fire, the Kincade Fire and the Tubbs Fire, we’ve pretty much been surrounded by fire in the last few years. It’s a little unnerving. I don’t think it is going away any time soon,” Boaz said of the recent years of large wildfires. “We’re doing everything we can with vegetation management, but it is kind of sobering to look at this map.” Boaz was referring to a wildfire history map created by the Northern Sonoma County Fire District.
The map shows the largest wildfire incidents in the county since 2002.
Challenges ahead
Councilmember Kelley also asked Boaz what keeps him up at night as a fire chief and what perhaps are some of the priorities or challenges ahead.
“One of the challenges I see here at the fire department is recruitment and retention of staff, especially reserve staff. It’s getting harder and harder to keep them. Because we have such a great program here with training and real experience a few years into it they become desirable candidates for another department,” Boaz said.
He reiterated that ongoing vegetation management is also a challenge due to associated costs and the need for fire fuel work funding.
