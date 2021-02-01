A hate crime arrest was made at a Healdsburg market on Jan. 30 after a white adult female berated the store clerk with racial slurs and brandished a knife after being asked to leave.
The woman, 28-year-old Catherine Rose Desleybloom, was identified as a new transient in town with apparent mental health issues and was arrested following the incident and booked into the county jail.
Desleybloom is now facing felony charges. The incident is being considered as a hate crime.
The incident took place Saturday morning. According to a statement from the Healdsburg Police Department when officers responded to the call, “The market clerk explained to police that the female in question came into the store and berated him with racial slurs and epithets for no apparent reason.”
The clerk asked the woman to leave as she brandished a pocketknife and threatened him with violence as she continued making inappropriate racial comments about the clerk’s nationality and ethnic background.
Fearing for his safety the clerk called the police. The clerk was uninjured and the woman had left the store on foot.
Responding officers were soon able to local the suspect and confiscated the folding pocketknife from her.
Through their investigation the officers were able to find surveillance video from the market that corroborated the clerk’s story.
The Healdsburg Police Department stated in a Facebook post that they have zero tolerance for hate crimes.
