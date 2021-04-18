On Monday, April 19, the Healdsburg City Council will consider approving a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and the Foley Family Charitable Foundation for finalizing the design, securing the city approvals, preparing construction documents and issuing building permits for the 3 North Street farmers market community pavilion project.
After a brief delay due to COVID-19, work on the long-awaited project will finally resume should the city approve the MOU.
Other notable items on deck for the Monday city council meeting include consideration of entering into an exclusive negotiation agreement (ENA) with the Burbank Housing Development Cooperation for the 155 Dry Creek affordable housing site and the issuance of a proclamation condemning discrimination, hate and bigotry.
The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
Proclamations and reports
To kick off the meeting the council will issue a proclamation condemning discrimination, hate and bigotry in all forms.
The proclamation comes following a March hate incident when a local nail salon was sent a disturbingly racist and threatening letter from Southern California.
In part the proclamation reads, “A number of groups have been exploited and persecuted with verbal attacks, incitement, and violence, including African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and other people of color, as well as Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, and others; and whereas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Asian Americans have been forced to endure demeaning and disgusting acts of bigotry and hate, consisting of everything from verbal assaults to physical attacks, some even blaming Asian Americans for the spread of the coronavirus.”
The proclamation states there is an urgent need to ensure the safety and security of all persons and that all Americans have a stake in fighting every form of discrimination, hatred and bigotry against people based on race, religion, place of birth, origin and orientation.
“The city of Healdsburg supports and seeks to protect all of its residents no matter their ethnicity, race, faith, sexual orientation, or gender; and hate will not be tolerated against any group in the City of Healdsburg, and we stand united and steadfast in our commitment to fight any form of discrimination, hate, or bigotry from whatever the source,” the proclamation states.
Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay will also provide an update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts.
North Street project MOU
The council will consider two recommended actions regarding the 3 North Street project.
They will consider the adoption of a resolution approving the MOU between the city and the Foley Family Charitable Foundation for the funding of the final design and the naming rights agreement.
They will also consider the adoption of a resolution approving a professional services agreement with TLCD Architects for the North Street farmers market pavilion final design and approvals.
“We are grateful for the incredible generosity of the Foley Family to help make this long-term vision come to reality for our community,” the Healdsburg Community Services Department wrote on its Facebook page regarding the project.
The city of Healdsburg purchased the 3 North Street Cerri property in the mid-2000s. Most recently the project went through an extensive community outreach and envisioning process that first began in 2015 and concluded in 2017 with the council’s approval of the project schematic design.
The vision for the center includes 5,200 square feet of covered space, 6,100 square feet of multipurpose parking and open-air event space, a catering kitchen, 55 parking spots, a secondary unloading and loading zone and public restrooms.
In 2020 the project received significant community support and engagement when the city council was considering the $7 million Foley family pledge for the project.
At one point, residents in support of the project event created a petition in a show of support for the Cerri site project.
If the city approves the MOU and the design and project approvals are finalized, the city and the Foley Foundation will commence discussion and negotiation on the construction and naming rights agreement for the project.
Burbank housing agreement
If the city enters into an ENA with Burbank Housing for the 155 Dry Creek housing project, then it will mark an early step in the process of developing an affordable housing proposal for the Dry Creek site.
The 3.53-acre site was purchased by the city’s former redevelopment agency in 2003 with tax increment funding for the development of low to moderate-income housing.
Currently the site is vacant, undeveloped land bounded by Dry Creek Road to the south, the railroad tracks and commercial retail uses to the east and vacant undeveloped land to the north and Foss Creek to the west.
If the council decides to move forward with the ENA the city and Burbank Housing will commence with an agreed upon community engagement program to garner community input on the design, development and operation of the project.
The development team would consist of:
-Lead developer: Burbank Housing Development Cooperation
-Supportive services lead: Reach for Home
-Financing lead: West Development Ventures
-Lead designer and architect: Van Meter Williams Pollack
-Civil engineer and land surveyor: BKF Engineers
-Landscape architect: Quadriga
-Biologist: Jane Valerius Environmental Consulting
The ENA would provide for a 24-month negotiation period with the option to extend the agreement by two periods of six months.
How to watch Monday’s meeting:
Folks can watch Monday’s meeting via Zoom here https://us02web.zoom.us/j/895 5782 6359. The meeting will also be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/cityofhealdsburg.
To make a public comment, join the meeting and click the “Raise hand” icon at the bottom of your screen and wait for your name to be called.
To view the agenda packet, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=14&ID=2068&Inline=True.
