The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – March 17, 1921
High school notes
Play ball. Batter up. One, two, three; and you’re out. That’s the stuff; shoot 'em around his neck, old kid. This guy couldn’t hit a balloon with a tennis racket. Such was the lingo to be heard at the high school diamond in the game with Analy Friday afternoon. And the best part of it all is that Healdsburg won, by a score of 8 to 5. Analy certainly has a husky bunch of chaps, while the Healdsburg boys look like mere infants when compared in size; but, O, baby! otherwise. Our boys stepped out and slapped the old horseside on the nose for a many a long and roomy hit. The best hit of the game was made by Stacy Belli, who sent the pill for a joy ride clear over the center fielder’s head. Analy won the championship of the county last year, so if dope counts, we're due to win the championship this year, and by golly, we’ll do it; watch us go.
50 years ago – March 18, 1971
73-member National Guard unit moves out
Healdsburg’s Company C of the National Guard moved out quietly over the weekend, but there’s a good chance another company may move in within the coming year. Saturday and Sunday the 73-member unit packed their gear and vehicles and moved over to the Napa Armory. The company was transferred as part of the state-wide re-organization of the Guard, pointed out Maj. R. L. Vance, executive officer of the Battalion in Santa Rosa. The Healdsburg armory was constructed in 1948 after the land for the building and related facilities was donated by the City of Healdsburg. First commanding officer of the unit was William Sanderson, owner of Sanderson Ford. Taken with the men were the four two-and-a-half-ton dump trucks, a quarter-ton utility truck, a Jeep and the dozer, low bed trailer and prime mover and several electrical tool outfit trailers. Maj. Vance said the building and site will be turned over to the General Services Administration for leasing or other disposition and already the recreation commission has indicated it would like the building as a recreation center.
25 years ago – March 20, 1996
Drew Barrymore movie to be shot in Healdsburg
Imagine, you’re sitting in the darkened Raven Theater. The movie begins. You’ve already started on the buttered popcorn, when, there on the screen is, yes, it’s … Healdsburg! A location manager for a new Miramax film has selected Healdsburg for some of the scenes in a new movie titled “Scary Movie.” Scenes will be shot in Sebastopol, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and rural Sonoma County. Healdsburg City Hall and the plaza will be sites of some of the action. Movie principals may ride around with Healdsburg police to get a sense of the town.
