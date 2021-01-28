100 years ago – January 20, 1921
Adventists erect church
The property on the corner of Fitch and Piper streets, known as the Dr. Biddle place, upon which a brick house has been standing, partially wrecked during the earthquake in 1906, has been sold to the Seventh Day Adventist church, and work of removing the buildings has been commenced, preparatory to building a church and school on the property. The lot is one of the finest in the city, and adjoins the Baptist church property on Fitch street, and faces the Methodist church property on Piper street. Dr. and Mrs. Biddle, of Alma, Cal., who have been storing their household goods in the house, are expected in Healdsburg this week to pack them for moving. A school building will join the church, and the whole will be a credit to the corner.
75 years ago – January 25, 1946
Important meeting for city's welfare, at Tribune bldg. tonight
Tonight in the Tribune Auditorium a mass meeting will be held, at which plans for future development of the city will be considered. Chamber of commerce members, the city councilmen and members of the city planning group are expected to be present and take part in the proceedings, and the general public is invited to attend. Among topics for discussion will be the type of survey of civic needs to be undertaken, who is to make it, who pays for it, and whether or not the chamber is to be reorganized with a professional secretary or with temporary local help, and who is to pay for that. Anybody with any “gripes” is invited to be present and tell his case to the audience, in the interest of civic improvement.
50 years ago – January 28, 1971
DFG plantings 2.5 million fish stocked in local area
California’s Department of Fish and Game spent a busy 1970 stocking fish throughout the state to substantially increase anglers’ chances for a good feed. DFG figures show stocking was done in 65 different waters in the central coastal area with more than 2.7 million fish being handled. More than 489,000 king salmon fingerlings were released into the Russian River and Dry Creek. The 239,000 small kings which went to the Russian River and the 250,000 fingerlings which went to Dry Creek are intended to build up a run of kings in this stream which in a few years will be blocked by Warm Springs Dam. A hatchery will be built below the dam, and king salmon returning up Dry Creek to spawn will be used to provide eggs for the hatchery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.