100 years ago – February 3, 1921
Lytton home building opened
In spite of the heavy rains of Saturday, and the lowering weather of Sunday, there was a good attendance at the Lytton Orphanage for the dedication services. The Salvation Army staff band came up from San Francisco to furnish music for the occasion. Many San Francisco visitors were present and others from different points in the state and county. Visitors were shown through the new buildings, which is complete in all their details. The dormitory is for the girls and later they expect to add a wing to the building for the boys. The orphanage is now in debt to the sum $80,000, which they wish to clear up before beginning additional work. The visitors were all complimentary of the splendid work of Lieutenant Colonel Smeeton, who has had direct charge of the new building and the management of the orphanage, and has made wonderful accomplishments since the destruction by fire. Lytton orphanage is now one of the model institutions in the west.
75 years ago – February 8, 1946
Stolen cash register from Villa Chantecler found on West Side
The cash register belonging to Villa Chantecler, which was stolen shortly after the fire which destroyed the main building at the Fitch Mountain resort last September, was found by members of a county road crew, in a ditch they were cleaning near the Roy Litton ranch on lower West Side. Battered and rusted, the register showed it had been subjected to work of the elements for a long time, according to Leo Honsa, acting chief of police. Honsa checked the serial numbers with the sheriff and found it to be the stolen article. According to Honsa there was between $600 and $900 in the register when taken. The theft was not immediately reported to the officers due to confusion following the fire. No clue leading to identity of the thief has yet been found.
25 years ago – February 7, 1996
Brewing tanks arrive
Three 480-gallon beer brewing tanks have been delivered to the Bear Republic Brewing Company micro brewery and restaurant, 345 Healdsburg Avenue. The restaurant opened two weeks ago. The tanks will be part of a 9-tank brewing system. The on-site brewing includes cracking malted grains in the malt mill and auguring them to the mash urn where the grist is mixed with hot water, converting starches to sugars. Water is run through the grain creating a sweet syrup which is collected in a brew kettle where it is brought to a rolling boil. Hops are added, the brew is chilled and transferred to a fermenter, where yeast is added. The temperature is lowered and the beer allowed to age before being filtered and served direct from the tanks.
